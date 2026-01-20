Georgia falls out of top 5 in final AP Top 25 of the 2025 season
The Bulldogs ranked No. 6 for the second consecutive season.
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) recovers a fumble from Ole Miss for a 47-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of the NCAA College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at the Sugar Bowl in the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
To no surprise, Indiana finished the season as the No. 1-ranked team. As for the Georgia Bulldogs, they finished the year ranked as the No. 6 team. It is the second consecutive season in which Georgia finished ranked No. 6.
“It was a back-and-forth game,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said following the loss. “It was an incredible college football game. It’s what the CFP was built for, to have battles like that. And that was basically every conference game we had this year. I felt like every game was like that one: back, forth, back, forth. Plays being made all over.”
The Bulldogs went 12-2 this past season, with the lone losses coming to No. 3 Ole Miss and No. 9 Alabama. Georgia also beat both of those teams during the season.
For the second consecutive season, Georgia won the SEC after beating Alabama 28-7. But Georgia’s season once again ended in New Orleans, losing after a lengthy layoff.
Several key pieces from this Georgia team will move on to the next level, as Christen Miller, Monroe Freeling, Zachariah Branch and CJ Allen all declared for the NFL draft. Seniors Oscar Delp, Daylen Everette and Micah Morris moved on as well.
But several key pieces from this year’s Georgia team will be back next season. Quarterback Gunner Stockton finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting. On the defense, Raylen Wilson and Gabe Harris put off the NFL for another season.
Georgia retained a significant amount of its roster, as only 15 players from the program left via the transfer portal. Only Vanderbilt lost fewer players to the transfer portal among SEC teams.
The Bulldogs made eight additions via the transfer portal, the most notable being Auburn defensive lineman Amaris Williams and Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
