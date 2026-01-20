UGA Logo
Georgia falls out of top 5 in final AP Top 25 of the 2025 season

The Bulldogs ranked No. 6 for the second consecutive season.
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) recovers a fumble from Ole Miss for a 47-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of the NCAA College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at the Sugar Bowl in the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
29 minutes ago

The final AP Top 25 of the college football season has been released following Indiana’s win over Miami in the national championship game.

To no surprise, Indiana finished the season as the No. 1-ranked team. As for the Georgia Bulldogs, they finished the year ranked as the No. 6 team. It is the second consecutive season in which Georgia finished ranked No. 6.

Georgia’s season came to an end in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals when it lost to Ole Miss 39-34 in the Sugar Bowl.

“It was a back-and-forth game,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said following the loss. “It was an incredible college football game. It’s what the CFP was built for, to have battles like that. And that was basically every conference game we had this year. I felt like every game was like that one: back, forth, back, forth. Plays being made all over.”

The Bulldogs went 12-2 this past season, with the lone losses coming to No. 3 Ole Miss and No. 9 Alabama. Georgia also beat both of those teams during the season.

For the second consecutive season, Georgia won the SEC after beating Alabama 28-7. But Georgia’s season once again ended in New Orleans, losing after a lengthy layoff.

Several key pieces from this Georgia team will move on to the next level, as Christen Miller, Monroe Freeling, Zachariah Branch and CJ Allen all declared for the NFL draft. Seniors Oscar Delp, Daylen Everette and Micah Morris moved on as well.

But several key pieces from this year’s Georgia team will be back next season. Quarterback Gunner Stockton finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting. On the defense, Raylen Wilson and Gabe Harris put off the NFL for another season.

Georgia retained a significant amount of its roster, as only 15 players from the program left via the transfer portal. Only Vanderbilt lost fewer players to the transfer portal among SEC teams.

The Bulldogs made eight additions via the transfer portal, the most notable being Auburn defensive lineman Amaris Williams and Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion.

With so much returning talent, Georgia is expected to be one of the top teams in the country for 2026.

Georgia opens the 2026 season Sept. 5, when it takes on Tennessee State at Sanford Stadium.

AP Top 25 final rankings for 2025

  1. Indiana
  2. Miami
  3. Ole Miss
  4. Oregon
  5. Ohio State
  6. Georgia
  7. Texas Tech
  8. Texas A&M
  9. Alabama
  10. Notre Dame
  11. BYU
  12. Texas
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Utah
  15. Vanderbilt
  16. Virginia
  17. Iowa
  18. Tulane
  19. James Madison
  20. USC
  21. Michigan
  22. Houston
  23. Navy
  24. North Texas
  25. TCU

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

