Gainesville admits using ineligible player in football semifinals, faces forfeit

Gainesville offensive lineman Krew Moledor prepares to snap the ball during an offensive drive against Rome in the GHSA 5A semi-final playoff game at Barron Stadium, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Rome. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Gainesville on Monday acknowledged using an ineligible player during its Class 5A semifinal football victory over Rome last month, an infraction that likely will cause the Red Elephants to forfeit the 37-6 victory. The Georgia High School Association earlier Monday notified Gainesville of a possible player eligibility violation, GHSA executive director Tim Scott confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Scott said that an anonymous source provided evidence to the GHSA that a player who participated in the game enrolled at Gainesville after the regular season, which would make him ineligible for the playoffs. “Obviously, if you play somebody that’s not supposed to play, that’s a forfeiture,” Scott said. “There would be a fine with that, too.” The GHSA has not reviewed Gainesville’s official response nor taken action, Scott said. Gainesville acknowledged the ineligible player in a release sent late Monday by school system communications coordinator Katie B. Davis.

“The review confirmed that the student athlete in question entered the contest during the fourth quarter,” the statement read in part. “At the time of entry, Gainesville held a significant lead, and the game was being played under a GHSA-mandated running clock.”

Athletes may transfer and gain eligibility at their new school during a season, but not in the playoffs unless the move occurs before the end of the regular season. Neither Gainesville nor the GHSA identified the player. Gainesville described the the mistake as an oversight that stemmed from miscommunication between athletic director Adam Lindsey and the coaching staff regarding eligibility and the player's Form B, which the GHSA requires of all transfers. Gainesville indicated that the GHSA ruled the student made a bona fide residence move and approved his eligibility at the school, but not for the football playoffs, which had begun. "Gainesville High School is committed to maintaining the spirit of fair play and strict adherence to all GHSA regulations," the statement read. "Moving forward, the athletic department has implemented reinforced verification protocols to guarantee full compliance with all Georgia High School transfer and eligibility rules." Retroactive playoff forfeits are uncommon, although it happened last offseason when Appling County, a Class 2A semifinal team, forfeited all of its 2024 victories, including three playoff wins. In 2020, Valdosta forfeited eight victories, including three playoff wins. The Valdosta and Appling forfeits entailed undue influence or recruiting violations.

Gainesville’s playoff run already had been controversial. Gainesville played the Rome game a week after it was scheduled while Gainesville appealed the GHSA’s suspension of the 38 players involved in an altercation during a second-round game against Brunswick. After a Superior Court judge issued a temporary restraining order, the GHSA lifted those suspensions, citing inconsistencies in its rulings this year during football games in which players left the bench area to participate in fights. Gainesville lost to Thomas County Central 62-21 in the 5A state championship game Dec. 17, the final game of the GHSA football season. Gainesville coach Josh Niblett resigned earlier this month, reportedly to pursue college opportunities. Gainesville hired Grayson coach Santavious Bryant to replace him.