Former Georgia Tech sports publicist given lifetime achievement award

Georgia Tech associate director for communications and public relations Mike Stamus retired June 31 after 42 years with Tech athletics. (Georgia Tech athletics/Danny Karnik)

Stamus, who retired in July , will be honored during the CSC’s convention June 7-10 in Las Vegas. Stamus is one of 16 recipients of a lifetime achievement award.

Former Georgia Tech associate sports information director Mike Stamus has been given a lifetime achievement award by the College Sports Communicators, the organization announced Thursday.

The CSC lifetime achievement award is presented to members for distinguished career service who have served at least 25 years in the profession and who are retiring, have retired or are leaving the athletic communications profession.

Stamus was a part of the Georgia Tech Athletic Association staff since June 1983, most recently serving as the associate director for communications and public relations. After 42 years at Tech, Stamus retired July 1.

He coordinated the communications activities for men’s basketball and men’s golf, and served as chairman of the Tech sports Hall of Fame committee.

He served on the NCAA media coordination committee for the men’s Final Four since 2008 and also serves as the official scorer for Braves home games, a role he has held since April 1999.