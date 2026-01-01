Clark Atlanta football coach let go; program moving in ‘different direction’

Clark Atlanta said in a statement they terminated head football coach Teddy Keaton to go in a "different direction." (Courtesy of Clark Atlanta)

Teddy Keaton, who led Clark Atlanta to a 7-3-1 record and an appearance in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship game in 2024, earning the team’s first winning record since 2008 , will no longer be at the helm. The Panthers went 3-7 in 2025.

Clark Atlanta is on the hunt for a new football coach, director of athletics Jerel Drew announced in mid-December.

“We extend our gratitude to Coach Keaton for his leadership and contributions to our football program,” Drew said in a letter addressing the Clark Atlanta University community, which the school shared to its Instagram account. “We wish him the very best in his future endeavors. We will provide additional information regarding the future direction of our football program in the coming days.”

Clark Atlanta president George T. French Jr. told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Keaton did not resign, and when asked for the reason for the termination, said that the Panthers are going in a “different direction.”

He also shed light on what he’s looking for in a new football coach: “I’m really looking for an experienced coach, one that has a winning record and has a good relationship with students, of discipline. Very important relationship with discipline.”

As of Dec. 31, the school had not publicly announced a new coach.