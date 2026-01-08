State Sports Report All-star games showcase skills for Kennesaw State’s Bennett, Benyard Owls running back, wide receiver look to catch pro scouts’ eyes with performances later this month. Gabriel Benyard celebrates a big play during Kennesaw State's win over Arkansas State on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. For the season, Benyard caught 60 passes for a league-best 949 yards and nine touchdowns. (Courtesy of Kennesaw State Athletics)

By Stan Awtrey 1 hour ago link copied

Two football players from Kennesaw State are enjoying the spoils of a championship season and hope it could open doors for their dreams of playing at the next level. Running back Coleman Bennett and wide receiver Gabriel Benyard, two of the key offensive cogs in Kennesaw State’s historic 10-4 season, have accepted invitations to showcase their skills before professional scouts in a college all-star game.

Bennett will participate in the Hula Bowl at noon Saturday in DeLand, Florida, and Benyard is playing in the inaugural American Bowl at 8 p.m. Jan. 22 in Lakeland, Florida. Coleman Bennett scores a touchdown in the Conference USA Championship game against Jacksonville State on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. Bennett led the Owls this season with 157 carries and 764 yards, with four touchdowns. (Courtesy of Kennesaw State Athletics) Bennett played 14 games for the Owls and led the team with 157 carries and 764 yards, with four touchdowns. At 6 feet and 210 pounds, the Florida native has proved to be durable (nine games with 10-plus carries) and productive. “A good number of scouts have been watching practice this week,” Bennett said. “It’s definitely exciting to just go out there and perform your best, knowing they’re literally right there watching you.”

Bennett has been approached by scouts for casual conversations, with more formal interviews still on the agenda. Representatives from the NFL, CFL and United Football League are all in attendance. Bennett’s father, Donnell Bennett Jr., played eight seasons in the NFL.

“It’s exciting to make a play in front of the scouts and they’re live right on the sideline,” he said. “It’s definitely been a great, great experience.” Bennett also gets high marks for intelligence. He had a 4.0 GPA, completed a master’s degree in business administration this fall and was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team. He finished his undergraduate degree at Bucknell in three years. Benyard is primarily a receiver, but is versatile enough to return punts, as well as carry the ball on occasion. The Ocilla product was named first-team All-Conference USA after he caught 60 passes for a league-best 949 yards (a 15.8-yard average) and nine touchdowns. He averaged 9.4 yards on 25 punt returns with one touchdown and rushed 17 times for 117 yards and one touchdown. “This is a great opportunity,” Benyard said. “I’m blessed to be able to play in this bowl game and represent myself and Kennesaw and just go out there and compete and make plays.” Benyard (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) brings a combination of great hands needed by a possession receiver, as well as the ability to catch the deep ball. HHis deep receiving grade of 99.9 is tied for the best in the country, according to Pro Football Focus.