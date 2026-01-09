AJC Varsity After 11 seasons and 2 state titles with Rome, coach John Reid retires ‘I don’t think that I’ll be a high school head football coach again,’ said Reid, who coached 20 seasons in Georgia. Rome coach John Reid (left) talks with Gainesville coach Josh Niblett before their Class 5A semifinal game Thursday Dec. 11, 2025, in Rome. On Tuesday, Niblett announced he was taking a college job, and Reid on Friday announced he was retiring as a head football coach. (Jason Getz/AJC)

John Reid, the football coach who led Rome to 2016 and 2017 state championships and won 190 games in 20 Georgia seasons, retired Friday. Reid will remain as the school district’s athletic director.

Reid, 62, said he might consider college opportunities but has no immediate plans. Reid came to Georgia, at East Paulding High, in 2006 after leading Alcoa of Tennessee to consecutive state titles. Reid transformed his new school into a state contender in Year 1, leading the Raiders to the Class 4A semifinals with a 12-2 record. East Paulding was 3-7 the season before and had never made the state playoffs. Reid took the Rome job in 2015 after spending the previous three seasons at Tift County. He roused a sleeping giant, a program that many felt underachieved since it merged tradition-rich East Rome and West Rome in 1992.

Reid led Rome to its first state title in his second season, finishing 13-2. Rome repeated in 2017 with a 15-0 record. In a 2025 article, the AJC ranked Reid’s move to Rome in 2015 as the 24th-best football hire of the century. His Rome record was 116-27 with eight region titles.

Reid said he had not been actively considering stepping down until the weeks after Rome lost to Gainesville 37-6 in the Class 5A semifinals. It was a good season for a team that started three freshmen and returned only one defensive starter. “I never wanted to coach where I wasn’t effective, and that’s not the case now,” Reid said. “I’m as good a football coach at this age and probably done as good a job this year as I’ve ever done. It’s probably the right time to give someone else a shot, when the program is in good shape. I’m going to help find a coach that can make it as good or better.” Reid said today’s decision has reminded him of what makes him most proud of his career. “I just think of the texts I’ve received already today, not only the kids I coached in football, but I got one from Zack Wheeler (the Philadelphia Phillies All-Star pitcher and an East Paulding graduate), who I coached in the weight room,” Reid said. “They’re not saying thanks for making me a better linebacker. They’re saying, ‘Coach, you made me a better person.’ That’s more important than wins.”