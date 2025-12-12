AJC Varsity Gainesville hammers Rome 37-6, clinches state championship berth Gainesville will face either Thomas Central or Roswell on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Gainesville defensive lineman Marshall Leonard (left) celebrates with linebackers Darryn Williams (middle) and Xavier Griffin (right) after a tackle by Leonard during the first half against Rome in the GHSA 5A semi-final playoff game at Barron Stadium, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Rome, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ROME — Gainesville’s winding playoff path is headed to the state championship after a 37-6 domination at Rome Thursday night. The Red Elephants rolled out to a 24-0 halftime lead and never looked back. Gainesville running back Dwight Lewis led the attack with over 200 yards and three touchdowns.

The sophomore tallied 139 of those yards and two scores in the first half. Lewis filled in for 3-star running back Nigel Newkirk, who exited the game with an apparent lower body injury early in the first quarter. Lewis silenced a rowdy Rome crowd with the first two touchdowns of the game. The dominant run game appeared to open up the passing game later in the half. A long Gainesville punt return put the offense on the Rome 46-yard line, looking to extend its 14-0 lead.

Gainesville quarterback Kharim Hughley only needed one play to do it. The 4-star Clemson commitment faked a handoff, rolled to his right and found a wide-open Cameron James, who trotted into the end zone.

Lewis ripped off his third and final touchdown from 56 yards out, and the Red Elephants outscored Rome 13-6 in the final two quarters to seal the win. Gainesville is headed to its second state championship under fourth-year coach Josh Niblett. The Red Elephants lost 35-28 to Hughes in the state final in Niblett’s first season. Gainesville eliminated Hughes last week in a massive win that capped a wacky two weeks for the team. It was Gainesville’s first game since a sideline-clearing fight that canceled its second-round playoff game at Brunswick on Nov. 21. RELATED In delayed quarterfinal playoff game, Gainesville knocks out top-ranked Hughes Nearly half of Gainesville’s roster was initially suspended by the GHSA before a superior court judge granted the school a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction, effectively reversing the suspensions for the postseason. The legal conflict caused the GHSA to suspend Gainesville’s third-round game at Hughes to last Friday. The other three Class 5A quarterfinal games were played on schedule the week before.