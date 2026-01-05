Atlanta Falcons 5 things to know about the Falcons’ coaching search Tuesday LB Josh Woods says he wants ‘somebody who comes in and wins.’ Fired Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is expected to meet with the Falcons about Atlanta's head coach opening. (Joshua A. Bickel/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are moving quickly to replace coach Raheem Morris. “I would like to see somebody come in that, again, obviously, makes it fun,” Falcons linebacker Josh Woods said. “Somebody who holds everybody to a high standard. And, you know, more than anything, somebody who comes in and wins. Creates a winning culture.”

In the last hiring cycle for the Falcons, Arthur Smith was fired on the last day of the 2023 regular season, and Morris was named the coach Jan. 25, 2024. Dan Quinn was fired five games into the 2020 season, and Smith was named the coach Jan. 15, 2021. Quinn was hired Feb. 2, 2015; the team had to wait until after Seattle lost in Super Bowl XLIX 28-24 to New England in the “give the ball to Marshawn Lynch” game. RELATED Opinion: What should Falcons seek in next head coach? Here are five things to know about the coaching search Tuesday, which must comply with the NFL’s enhanced Rooney Rules: