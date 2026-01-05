5 things to know about the Falcons’ coaching search Tuesday

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are moving quickly to replace coach Raheem Morris.
“I would like to see somebody come in that, again, obviously, makes it fun,” Falcons linebacker Josh Woods said. “Somebody who holds everybody to a high standard. And, you know, more than anything, somebody who comes in and wins. Creates a winning culture.”
In the last hiring cycle for the Falcons, Arthur Smith was fired on the last day of the 2023 regular season, and Morris was named the coach Jan. 25, 2024.
Dan Quinn was fired five games into the 2020 season, and Smith was named the coach Jan. 15, 2021.
Quinn was hired Feb. 2, 2015; the team had to wait until after Seattle lost in Super Bowl XLIX 28-24 to New England in the “give the ball to Marshawn Lynch” game.
Here are five things to know about the coaching search Tuesday, which must comply with the NFL’s enhanced Rooney Rules:
1. Anthony Weaver, Dolphins defensive coordinator: The Falcons sought permission to interview Weaver on Monday, not even 24 hours after the terminations of Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot. He had a virtual interview with the Falcons in 2024. His defense shut down Atlanta this season in a 34-10 win. The Dolphins held the Falcons to 213 yards and 2-of-11 on third downs (18.2%). Age: 45.
2. Klint Kubiak, Seattle offensive coordinator: The Falcons sought permission to interview Kubiak on Monday, according to NFL Media. Son of former NFL coach Gary Kubiak. He worked wonders with quarterback Sam Darnold this season. Perhaps he could unlock the Falcons offense around Bijan Robinson and add the play-action pass. Age: 38.
3. Kevin Stefanski, ex-Browns head coach: He was fired Monday, but is expected to meet with the Falcons, Titans and Giants, according to ESPN. Giants reporters have been naming him as the top candidate for weeks. Stefanski was named coach of the year twice. He posted a 45-56 record in six seasons with the Browns, who went to the postseason twice, winning one playoff game. He was Kirk Cousins’ quarterback coach (2018) and offensive coordinator (2019) when the Vikings had a top-10 offense. Age: 43.
4. Raheem Morris, ex-Falcons coach: The Titans are set to meet with Morris and Stefanski, according to veteran NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky. Stefanski is scheduled for an interview Saturday, and Morris will visit Sunday. The view around the NFL is that Morris did a good job to compile a 16-18 record with a difficult quarterback situation that would have fractured most locker rooms. He also will be a candidate for several defensive coordinator jobs.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.