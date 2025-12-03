Yellow Jackets up one spot in latest CFP rankings

Georgia Tech's Ramblin' Wreck leads players, and coaches before the start of an NCAA college football game against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, November 28, 2025 in Atlanta. Georgia won 16-9 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Tech (9-3) came in at No. 22 on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets lost 16-9 on Friday to Georgia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For the second straight week, and for the third time in four games, Georgia Tech rose a spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday.

The Jackets debuted at No. 17 in the rankings Nov. 4 after an 8-1 start to the season. Their 48-36 loss to North Carolina State preceded the first rankings of the season.

On Nov. 11, Tech rose to No. 16 after a bye week, then remained at No. 16 after a 36-34 win at Boston College. Tech lost 42-28 at home to Pittsburgh on Nov. 22 and fell from 16 to No. 23 in the Nov. 25 rankings.

At 9-3, the Jackets are one of three ACC teams in the latest CFP rankings: Miami is No. 12 and Virginia is No. 17.