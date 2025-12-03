Georgia Tech Logo
Yellow Jackets up one spot in latest CFP rankings

Georgia Tech's Ramblin' Wreck leads players, and coaches before the start of an NCAA college football game against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, November 28, 2025 in Atlanta. Georgia won 16-9 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Georgia Tech's Ramblin' Wreck leads players, and coaches before the start of an NCAA college football game against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, November 28, 2025 in Atlanta. Georgia won 16-9 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
50 minutes ago

For the second straight week, and for the third time in four games, Georgia Tech rose a spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday.

Tech (9-3) came in at No. 22 on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets lost 16-9 on Friday to Georgia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Jackets debuted at No. 17 in the rankings Nov. 4 after an 8-1 start to the season. Their 48-36 loss to North Carolina State preceded the first rankings of the season.

On Nov. 11, Tech rose to No. 16 after a bye week, then remained at No. 16 after a 36-34 win at Boston College. Tech lost 42-28 at home to Pittsburgh on Nov. 22 and fell from 16 to No. 23 in the Nov. 25 rankings.

At 9-3, the Jackets are one of three ACC teams in the latest CFP rankings: Miami is No. 12 and Virginia is No. 17.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

