AJC Varsity With 2 interceptions in title win, sophomore shows North Oconee’s bright future After move to put her on both sides of the ball this season, Kallie Mashburn helps Titans win first championship. North Oconee's Kallie Mashburn (left) heads into the end zone with teammate Taylor Dillard during the flag football Division 3 championship game between Whitewater and North Oconee on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. North Oconee won 31-6. (Ashtin Barker for the AJC)

By Ethan Wilcox – Carmical Sports Media Institute 1 hour ago link copied

ATLANTA — Sophomore flag football player Kallie Mashburn’s two interceptions against Whitewater in North Oconee’s state championship win Tuesday justify exactly why the Titans have relied on her to make plays on both sides of the ball. While one interception could be attributed to a deflection, the other showcased her ability to rise above receivers and make plays in the air.

RELATED Photos: North Oconee wins flag football championship Mashburn was less involved in the defense last season, playing mostly wide receiver. North Oconee coach Nicole O’Mara decided to transition Mashburn into also playing free safety after observing her ability to watch the ball. “She’s done a great job getting that and playing that role,” O’Mara said before Tuesday’s game. “She kind of lights this fire within with catches, whether they be offense or defense.” That decision is what allowed Mashburn to guide North Oconee’s dominant defense to finally snap the Bogart school’s championship losing streak. The Titans, who lost in the title game the last two seasons, toppled Whitewater 31-6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium while holding the Wildcats to just 103 passing yards. In the first quarter, Mashburn caught a 24-yard pass to open the scoring. The touchdown eliminated any concern that the Titans were going to be shut out like they had been in the two previous title game losses.

Mashburn credits some of her talent to what she has learned on the basketball court.

“I think footwork definitely carries over on the physical side (of flag football), but just mental toughness and just team camaraderie comes in from (being on the basketball team) as well,” Mashburn said. RELATED Sophomore QB Addisen Odom leads Greenbrier to flag football 3-peat Mashburn finished the season with more than 1,000 receiving yards, and she led the team with 24 receiving touchdowns and 10 interceptions. She could have finished this season with even higher numbers if she avoided injury. In a high-ranked matchup against Milton in November, Mashburn fell and hurt her knee, which sidelined her for the last two games of the regular season. She was motivated by her teammates during the recovery process and made sure she had the chance to help her teammates fight for their first state title. “Coming back to my team and just helping bring them here and help our seniors experience a win in the Benz,” Mashburn said. The Titans are accustomed to using multisport athletes to find success. Mashburn is one of four players who also play for the school’s basketball team. O’Mara credits much of the team’s success to the school’s willingness to allow athletes to play other sports and stay fit in the offseason.