North Oconee built a tough schedule. It paid off with a flag football title.

North Oconee's Taylor Dillard (red headband) celebrates with teammates Kallie Mashburn, left, and Lexi Favreau during the flag football Division 3 championship match between Whitewater and North Oconee in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. North Oconee won the championship game, 31-6. (Sydney Shankman for the AJC)

The Titans were shut out their past two championship attempts, but came away Tuesday with the trophy.

“I’ve built this schedule for you,” she said of the difficult lineup the Titans would face in the regular season. “You’ve got to face some adversity.”

ATLANTA — Before the start of the season, North Oconee flag football head coach Nicole O’Mara talked with senior quarterback Catherine Cooper.

The Titans made the championship game the previous two seasons, but lost both times. O’Mara wanted to ensure that would not happen again.

To do so, she scheduled harder regular-season opponents to prepare the Titans for the playoffs, including Greenbrier, which won its third straight state championship Monday, and Blessed Trinity, which made the Division 4 championship. The Titans lost 20-18 against Greenbrier but beat Blessed Trinity 25-20.

The extra adversity paid off, as the Titans won their first flag football championship with a 31-6 victory over Whitewater in Tuesday’s Division 3 title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cooper had a big game with five passing touchdowns, and sophomore Kallie Mashburn made an impact on both sides of the ball with two interceptions and a 24-yard touchdown catch.