U.S. gets good World Cup draw; Atlanta gets great possibilities

Potential teams that could play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium include Brazil, Scotland and Portugal.
Credit: AP
People arrive for the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Atlanta could host some outstanding World Cup group-stage matches based upon the results of Friday’s draw.
How about five-time champion Brazil playing Scotland and its Tartan Army? Or past World Cup-winner Spain taking on two-time winner Uruguay? Or Portugal, featuring all-time leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, playing Colombia with its mix of speed and technical ability? Or South Korea taking on South Africa, which would bring legions of passionate supporters?
While the draw for Atlanta may bring exciting possibilities — it will be finalized when the schedule is released Saturday at noon — the U.S. got a rather boring draw that should result in it advancing out of the group stage. Joining its group are Australia, Paraguay (featuring Atlanta United’s Miguel Almirón), and a playoff winner between Turkey, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo.
The U.S. will open with Paraguay in Los Angeles on June 12 and face Australia in Seattle on June 19, and then end with the playoff winner in Los Angeles on June 25. The U.S. has played and beaten Paraguay and Australia in recent matches.
“The most important is the evolution and to keep improving,” U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “The challenge is to win. The challenge is to be better.”
Atlanta received a tantalizing possible mix of opponents in Groups A, C, H and K. Other than Mexico, which will play its matches in its country, other teams that could play in Atlanta also include Haiti, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde and Uzbekistan, as well as teams that will compete in different playoffs next year. That includes Denmark, the Czech Republic and North Macedonia in one playoff and Jamaica, Congo and New Caledonia in another.
Atlanta’s matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are scheduled to be played June 15, 18, 21, 24 and 27 in the group stage, along with a knockout-round match on July 1, a Round of 16 match on July 7 and a semifinal on July 15.
The tournament is scheduled to start June 11 with a match featuring Mexico in Mexico City and end with the championship July 19 in New York/New Jersey.
Friday’s pots were divided into four groups. The first pot contained teams ranked among the nine highest by FIFA, along with hosts U.S., Mexico and Canada, followed by another from the next 12 in the rankings, followed by another from the next 12, ending with another from the next 12.
The draw was a very American-ized event, hosted by Heidi Klum and Kevin Hart.
Among non-soccer things, President Donald Trump received the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize, a golden trophy featuring several hands holding a globe. He also received a trophy, a medal and a certificate.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, whose team won the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, brought the trophy. He wore white gloves while handling the trophy because, of course.
Lauryn Hill, Matthew McConaughey and Salma Hayek popped into the show, either live or by video.
And then the draw started.
Finally.
Hosted by Rio Ferdinand and Samantha Johnson — who were helped by Wayne Gretzky, Shaquille O’Neal, Aaron Judge and Tom Brady, because lifting Ping-Pong balls can be tiring — the draw, what everyone around the world tuned in to see, started with the fourth ball (after the host countries), pulled 86 minutes into the television broadcast. The first team to find a home? Brazil, placed into Group C.
The final groups:
Group A: Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, playoff winner (Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland or North Macedonia)
Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, UEFA playoff winner (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, North Ireland or Wales)
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti
Group D: U.S., Australia, Paraguay, playoff winner (Kosovo, Romania, Slovakia or Turkey)
Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curacao
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, playoff winner (Albania, Poland, Sweden or Ukraine)
Group G: Belgium, Iran, Egypt, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde
Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, playoff winner (Bolivia, Iraq or Suriname)
Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan Playoff winner (Jamaica, Congo or New Caledonia)
Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana
There are fewer than 200 days to go until the U.S. hosts its second World Cup.
Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.
