U.S. gets good World Cup draw; Atlanta gets great possibilities

People arrive for the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

How about five-time champion Brazil playing Scotland and its Tartan Army? Or past World Cup-winner Spain taking on two-time winner Uruguay? Or Portugal, featuring all-time leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, playing Colombia with its mix of speed and technical ability? Or South Korea taking on South Africa, which would bring legions of passionate supporters?

While the draw for Atlanta may bring exciting possibilities — it will be finalized when the schedule is released Saturday at noon — the U.S. got a rather boring draw that should result in it advancing out of the group stage. Joining its group are Australia, Paraguay (featuring Atlanta United’s Miguel Almirón), and a playoff winner between Turkey, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo.

The U.S. will open with Paraguay in Los Angeles on June 12 and face Australia in Seattle on June 19, and then end with the playoff winner in Los Angeles on June 25. The U.S. has played and beaten Paraguay and Australia in recent matches.

“The most important is the evolution and to keep improving,” U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “The challenge is to win. The challenge is to be better.”

Atlanta received a tantalizing possible mix of opponents in Groups A, C, H and K. Other than Mexico, which will play its matches in its country, other teams that could play in Atlanta also include Haiti, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde and Uzbekistan, as well as teams that will compete in different playoffs next year. That includes Denmark, the Czech Republic and North Macedonia in one playoff and Jamaica, Congo and New Caledonia in another.