AJC Varsity Harris County ‘big-time player’ QB leads team to flag football state title Madalynn Cauley controlled the championship stage with the confidence of a seasoned veteran. Harris County seniors Madalynn Cauley (from left), Pearson Pettit, Jane Riley, Kyndle Robinson and Kaitlyn Riley celebrate with the GHSA state championship trophy after their win. (Katielee Smith for the AJC)

By Katielee Smith 41 minutes ago link copied

Madalynn Cauley, looking to finish what she started after Harris County’s 2022 state runner-up finish her freshman year, led the Tigers to their first GHSA girls flag football state championship win Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The senior quarterback and team captain dominated the championship game, leading Harris County to a title victory behind her composure and playmaking ability. Cauley finished with 183 passing yards, two rushing and three passing touchdowns, and a game-long run of 41 yards, consistently breaking open the field.

“She’s a big-time player,” Harris County coach Jay English said. “Big-time players make big-time plays, and she does it every time she steps on the field.” RELATED GHSA football state championships 2025: Full schedule, matchups Cauley’s impact went far beyond the stat sheet. As the engine of the offense, the senior dictated the tempo of the game from start to finish. Whether extending drives with her legs, making reads under pressure or directing teammates between plays, Cauley controlled the championship stage with the confidence of a seasoned veteran. “This was always the goal,” Cauley said. “We’ve been preparing for this since my freshman year. To finally win is really big for us.” Harris County had not made the championship game since 2022.

Cauley, who also competes in basketball, has built a flag football resume that ranks among the best in the state and the nation. She entered the game in the top 25 nationally in passing touchdowns and has been named player of the game six times her senior season, a reflection of the consistency she’s brought to Harris County’s program.

But for Cauley, the championship was just as much about leadership as performance. “I feel like my leadership helped bring others up,” she said. “Now our whole team is full of leaders. We trust each other, and that made a huge difference this season.” That leadership showed all season long, according to English, who pointed to Cauley’s willingness to mentor younger players while still carrying the weight of expectations herself. “She’s been chased by colleges all around the country, and she’s still over on the sideline working with our freshman quarterback,” English said. “She’s our leader in every way. She walks the walk and talks the talk.” As the final whistle sounded, Cauley stood at the center of a celebration years in the making, one that brought a journey filled with near-misses, early exits and unfinished business to an end. This time, Harris County finished the job.