UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

Steve Sarkisian hopes Will Muschamp can help Texas against Georgia

Texas is 0-3 against Georgia the past two seasons, and Georgia’s offense has scored more than 30 twice.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian shake hands after Georgia beat Texas during an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 35-10. Texas is 0-3 against Georgia over the past two seasons. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian shake hands after Georgia beat Texas during an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 35-10. Texas is 0-3 against Georgia over the past two seasons. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Will Muschamp didn’t have an official role in the Georgia program in 2025.

But the move by Texas to hire the former Georgia assistant as its new defensive coordinator was noticeable. Especially given how Texas has struggled against the Bulldogs in the past two seasons.

Texas is 0-3 against Georgia in the past two seasons. In two of those three matchups, the Bulldogs have topped 30 points.

When speaking to reporters Friday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was asked if the hiring of Muschamp was made because of some of the recent struggles against Georgia.

RELATED
Kirby Smart reveals demand leading to Georgia football title contention

“One of the unintended consequences of this is we do get a little intel into the Georgia theme,” Sarkisian said during a Friday news conference. “Now, I think we’re going to probably play some of those themes of which they play defensive football, too. And so it’s not only about well how do you beat Georgia? Well the reality is we’re going to get to go against that a lot more in practice, whether you want to call it spring football practice, training camp, summer, whatever that looks like, all of our good-on-good sessions.

“Can that help us down the road? Hopefully, that is one of the unintended consequences.”

Texas was picked to win the SEC this season but finished with a 9-3 record. The Longhorns were unable to get back to the SEC championship, unlike the Bulldogs.

Georgia has won the SEC in back-to-back seasons.

In the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles, Sarkisian did go into Georgia and landed a 5-star defensive prospect. The Longhorns brought in Justus Terry in the 2025 class and recently welcomed 5-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson. Both were longtime Georgia recruiting targets.

The hope for Sarkisian is that adding Muschamp better prepares the Texas offense for what it might see if and when it next plays Georgia.

“The unintended consequence of all that is, man, I get to go against that every day,” Sarkisian said. “Our offense gets to go against that style and scheme of defense every day. Which hopefully down the road can benefit us if and when we play Georgia again.”

The two schools aren’t scheduled to meet again until the 2027 season.

RELATED
Georgia football trending higher than national title odds suggest

Muschamp was in Austin on Thursday and will observe the team during its bowl game against Michigan.

Muschamp arrived at Georgia in 2021 as a defensive analyst before being promoted to special-teams coordinator. In 2022 and 2023 he served as the co-defensive coordinator while also working with the safeties.

He took a step back in 2024 to spend more time with his family, serving as an analyst. Muschamp did not have a formal role with Georgia this season, but Kirby Smart shared that he was involved with the program back at SEC media days.

Muschamp put out an official statement regarding his hiring Thursday.

RELATED
‘Level of physicality’ returns Georgia football to championship form

“This is an exciting day for the Muschamp family,” Muschamp said in a statement put out by Texas. “We loved our time in Austin and truly enjoyed everything about working with Texas Football. We’re thrilled to be coming back to a program with one of the richest and proudest histories and traditions in college football.”

Georgia next takes the field Jan. 1 when it plays in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs face the winner of the Ole Miss-Tulane first round game scheduled for Saturday.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

More Stories

The Latest

W Carolina Georgia Basketball

Georgia basketball unsatisfied after 30-point win over Western Carolina

Kirby Smart reveals demand leading to Georgia football title contention

Will Muschamp hired as Texas defensive coordinator after stint at Georgia

Keep Reading

Will Muschamp hired as Texas defensive coordinator after stint at Georgia

Brent Key knows what Georgia Tech football ‘is gonna look like next year’

‘Level of physicality’ returns Georgia football to championship form

Featured

AAA forecasts

Metro Atlanta’s worst times, days for traffic this holiday season

Leader of Alpharetta firm accused in $300M Ponzi scheme pleads guilty

Georgia mom may sue state patrol after chase killed her teen son