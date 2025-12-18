AJC Varsity

St. Pius hires football coach

Adam Pullen was Pope’s defensive coordinator last season and spent 8 seasons on Westminster’s staff.
St. Pius has hired Pope defensive coordinator Adam Pullen to be its new football coach, the school announced Wednesday. Pullen also coached at Westminster under now-retired Gerry Romberg for eight years. (Jason Getz/AJC)
St. Pius has hired Pope defensive coordinator Adam Pullen to be its new football coach, the school announced Wednesday. Pullen also coached at Westminster under now-retired Gerry Romberg for eight years. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

St. Pius hired Pope defensive coordinator Adam Pullen as head coach Wednesday.

Pullen coached the previous eight seasons at Westminster under coach Gerry Romberg, who retired after the 2023 season. Pullen is from Haralson County, where his father, Randy Pullen, was a football coach for 20 years.

St. Pius did not renew former coach Chad Garrison after five seasons. Garrison’s teams were 31-25 overall and 6-4 last season, when the Lions missed the playoffs for the first time since 2005.

RELATED
Pope three-peats flag football state championship in dramatic fashion

Garrison had been a longtime assistant to former St. Pius coach Paul Standard, who is now Gilmer’s coach.

“Change is often difficult, but change can also be exciting,” St. Pius athletic director Joe McCurdy said in a statement. “The difficult part is over. And excitement is exactly the emotion I will feel from now through kickoff next season. We left no stone unturned in our search, knowing we had to move both quickly yet slow enough to make the right choice for our future. We’ve found that future in Adam.”

St. Pius said the job drew nearly 100 applicants.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

aajc 121725 class 3a-a private

Georgia state championships live updates: Sandy Creek beats Jefferson for 3A title

26m ago

It’s Hebron Christian’s defense that paves way to second straight title

2h ago

Pope three-peats flag football state championship in dramatic fashion

Keep Reading

Pitts' performance is most productive by NFL tight end since 1996, helps Falcons beat Bucs

Falcons’ Drake London limited in his return to practice

5 things we learned from the Falcons’ win over the Bucs

Featured

Fani Willis testifies

Fani Willis blasts Senate panel in contentious hearing

EXCLUSIVE

Atlanta’s SweetWater 420 Fest on the move again with a new venue for 2026

Fatal mauling causes animal control changes in Fulton County