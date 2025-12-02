UGA Logo
5-star QB commit Jared Curtis disputes report that he has flipped to Vanderbilt

The No. 1 QB prospect in the 247Sports Composite did not wait until his signing day ceremony to share the news.
5-star Jared Curtis is the nation's No. 1 QB prospect for 2026 for both the247Sports Composite Ranking and the On3 Industry Ranking. He's set to decide between Georgia and Oregon on May 5. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star Jared Curtis is the nation's No. 1 QB prospect for 2026 for both the247Sports Composite Ranking and the On3 Industry Ranking. He's set to decide between Georgia and Oregon on May 5. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
By
1 hour ago

After a Rivals report indicated that Jared Curtis, a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 quarterback in the 247Sports Composite, flipped his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt, Curtis disputed the news.

“Don’t know where all this is coming from. Haven’t had a chance to talk to either school yet. I’ll keep y’all posted,” Curtis posted to X.

Curtis, who committed to Georgia in May, has a scheduled signing-day ceremony at 9 a.m. CST Wednesday.

After the Rivals news, DawgNation confirmed with people close to Curtis, who plays at Nashville (Tennessee) Christian School, that he indeed changed his commitment.

Hayes Fawcett and Steve Wiltfong of Rivals reported first that Curtis informed the Georgia staff of his decision Tuesday morning.

If he picks Vanderbilt Wednesday, Curtis will become the highest-rated signee in Vanderbilt history. That comes on the heels of the program’s first 10-win season in program history.

The flip from Curtis would move Vanderbilt from the nation’s No. 43 class to No. 29 overall, just behind SMU and just ahead of Indiana.

About the Author

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

