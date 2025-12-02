5-star QB commit Jared Curtis disputes report that he has flipped to Vanderbilt

5-star Jared Curtis is the nation's No. 1 QB prospect for 2026 for both the247Sports Composite Ranking and the On3 Industry Ranking. He's set to decide between Georgia and Oregon on May 5. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)

The No. 1 QB prospect in the 247Sports Composite did not wait until his signing day ceremony to share the news.

“Don’t know where all this is coming from. Haven’t had a chance to talk to either school yet. I’ll keep y’all posted,” Curtis posted to X.

After a Rivals report indicated that Jared Curtis, a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 quarterback in the 247Sports Composite, flipped his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt, Curtis disputed the news.

Curtis, who committed to Georgia in May, has a scheduled signing-day ceremony at 9 a.m. CST Wednesday.

After the Rivals news, DawgNation confirmed with people close to Curtis, who plays at Nashville (Tennessee) Christian School, that he indeed changed his commitment.

Hayes Fawcett and Steve Wiltfong of Rivals reported first that Curtis informed the Georgia staff of his decision Tuesday morning.

If he picks Vanderbilt Wednesday, Curtis will become the highest-rated signee in Vanderbilt history. That comes on the heels of the program’s first 10-win season in program history.