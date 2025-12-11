AJC Varsity Milton flag football standout ‘overly determined’ in path to state title game Women’s flag football makes its Olympic debut in 2028 and players like Alana Calhoun are pushing the sport forward. Georgia area athletes attend the 5th annual Girls Flag Football Showcase hosted by the Atlanta Falcons Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Morgan Shaw – Carmical Sports Media Institute at the University of Georgia 1 hour ago

Senior wide receiver Alana Calhoun recently helped lead Milton High School to the Division 4 GHSA flag football state championship game, where her team will face Blessed Trinity on Dec. 16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As women’s flag football prepares for its 2028 Olympic debut, players like Calhoun are pushing the sport forward. Calhoun, who has committed to play flag football at Wingate University, has 1,122 receiving yards, 72 receptions and 26 touchdowns this season.

Prior to the start of the playoffs, Calhoun spoke about the team’s preparation for the postseason, her relationship with her coach and what makes the sport of flag football so great. Q: Milton is ranked No. 2 in the state right now and has a 17-3 record overall. How do you personally hope to keep that success going? “Well, I hope to keep this going by … we practice every single day, and we’ve even been practicing during our break. So we just had Thanksgiving break, and we’ve decided to not stay off, like stay at home, or just chill. We decided to go outside, even in 30-degree weather, and continue practicing while the other teams are just chilling at home. So we were really excited for playoffs to start, so we just keep our eye on the prize.” Q: Can you describe your mindset going into the season, and if it’s changed at all as you’re heading into playoffs? Is there more determination knowing it’s your last year?

“There definitely is, since this ties into all four years of high school. Freshman year, we unfortunately lost in the state championship. That was one of my motivations to actually get one. So freshman year, we lost versus (Blessed Trinity) in the state championship, and sophomore year, we lost in the second round. Junior year, we lost the game to go to state. Through all of that, I’ve just been overly determined every year to push harder.”