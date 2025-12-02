Georgia Bulldogs Jared Curtis isn’t the only Georgia football storyline to watch on signing day What will the nation’s No. 1 QB prospect do on Wednesday? Georgia has gone the last four months with barely one significant 2026 recruiting story per month. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

The forecast for what National Signing Day will look like on Wednesday has changed a lot over the last 10 days. It has gone from scant news to a potential five-star flip and to the old-school twists and turns.

The Jared Curtis story has dominated the news cycle since reports came out that the nation’s No. 1 QB prospect might shock the Bulldogs to sign with hometown Vanderbilt. A handful of national reporters and analysts called their shot for Curtis to the Commodores. DawgNation broke the news Monday that Curtis moved up his signing date to Thursday, the morning before his Nashville Christian team will play in a Tennessee state championship. Our tea leaves still read Georgia at this time. That said, there’s enough non-Curtis stuff percolating to also address. What will Wednesday look like? It is starting to materialize significant storylines like:

Four-star IOL commitment Tyreek Jemison is going to the wire between Georgia and Ole Miss.

Four-star Woodward Academy safety Blake Stewart is down to Georgia, Miami and Vanderbilt. As of now, he is not expected to share news of his decision until a 3:45 p.m. ceremony on Wednesday at the school.

Three-star Coastal Carolina LB commit Terrence Penick Jr., a standout at South Gwinnett, just picked up a long-sought offer from Georgia on Sunday.

UGA commit PJ Dean was at South Carolina over the holiday weekend for an unofficial visit. That was the school that finished second to the Bulldogs when he made his college commitment over the summer.

UGA junior college OT commitment Jarmaine Mitchell took an official visit to check out Arizona State over the weekend.

There are also the long-standing legal issues hanging over the commitments of four-star Texas CB Chace Calicut and three-star JUCO defensive tackle Seven Cloud this week.

And while those unknowns exist, after much buzz (no pun intended), three-star Sprayberry safety Kealan Jones flipped from Georgia to Georgia Tech on Monday. RELATED Georgia cornerback announces plans to enter transfer portal before SEC championship game There’s enough going on this week to keep a grizzled veteran of those old-school February National Signing Days busy. Georgia has gone the last four months with barely one significant 2026 recruiting story per month. Now let’s dive into a few of the above-mentioned topics. Tyreek Jemison: When will he sign? There were reports over the weekend that the migration of the Ole Miss offensive staff to LSU would give Lane Kiffin’s new team a shot at landing Jemison on signing day. Jemison said on Monday afternoon it was just too late for the Tigers to really get into the mix. He said he had a couple of afternoon calls to go over a few things, but if things go a certain way, he’d be comfortable with making his decision known on Wednesday morning.

It will come down to Georgia and Ole Miss. The Bulldogs are going to be hard for him to say no to. There are three straight game day visits to consider here, plus the in-state factor to go along with Georgia’s proven NFL development at his position. If he chooses Ole Miss, it would be to play faster. Blake Stewart: He’s down to three schools Georgia. Miami. Vanderbilt. Those are the hats expected to be on the table for Stewart when he decides at a Wednesday ceremony at Woodward Academy. A public decision prior to that was not expected as of early Monday afternoon. The former Clemson commitment could play early in Athens. He’s taken a couple of visits to check out UGA for the Texas and Charlotte games.

Stewart has his sights on a professional future, and developing in Athens affords him the best chance of doing so. Terrence Penick Jr: Georgia vs. Coastal Carolina As odd as it might sound, the Bulldogs being in an 11th-hour recruiting battle with Vanderbilt isn’t the oddest pairing this week. That would be the two finalists here for the South Gwinnett standout. Penick, who got the offer from UGA over the weekend, also doesn’t know who his head coach would be at Coastal Carolina after Tim Beck was fired by the program over the weekend. The 6-foot-2-plus, 210-pounder finally got the offer when he showed Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann he’d put on enough weight to project to the SEC. Penick plays multiple LB spots for his high school team. He said the offer from Georgia was one of his dream schools growing up. RELATED Georgia’s Kirby Smart, new dean of SEC coaches, still makes history What else will we be watching? Dean would be a significant loss, but we expect him to stick in this class. He’s the brother of former UGA OL Jared Wilson, who helped him develop a relationship with the school. Wilson didn’t start for UGA until his junior season, but was still drafted high and is starting in the NFL.