Atlanta Hawks Jalen Johnson’s first-half triple-double not enough to lift Hawks past Nuggets The Hawks’ 9-point fourth-quarter lead turned into a double-digit deficit as the Nuggets got hot. Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson had a triple-double by the end of the first half, but it wasn't enough as the Hawks couldn't hang on to a 9-point fourth-quarter lead against the Denver Nuggets. (Erik Rank/AP)

The fortunes of the Hawks and Nuggets seemed to reverse on Friday night in the first and fourth quarters. After making six of their first seven 3s in the first quarter, the Hawks couldn’t buy a bucket in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the rim opened up for the Nuggets and the Hawks couldn’t stop them. They fell 134-133 at State Farm Arena.

Quick stats: After dropping a first-half triple-double, Johnson finished with 21 points, 18 rebounds and a career-high 16 assists. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 30 points. He sank a pair of clutch 3-pointers, including one that pulled the Hawks back within two with under two minutes to play. Kristaps Porzingis, who returned to the rotation after a four-game absence, had 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting off the bench. He played just 20 minutes because of a minutes restriction.

RELATED Well-traveled Hawks lose to Clippers in return to State Farm Arena Turning point The Hawks took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter. But the Nuggets hit three straight 3s in the first two minutes, tying the game at 106.

Nuggets wing Tim Hardaway Jr. lined up a 3 with 11:45 to play in the game. Then Cam Johnson made a wide-open jumper from the left wing before Jamal Murray sank another triple one minute later. It sparked a 7-minute, 26-7 run that put the Nuggets up 123-112. Though the Hawks regained some control of the game, their early fourth-quarter hole did the damage and the Nuggets blew up their final attempt at a 3 to tie the game. RELATED We have liftoff: Hawks’ Houstan shows off hops with highlight dunk Highlight play Fans have come to know Johnson for his athleticism. After missing the Hawks’ action against the Clippers Wednesday, Johnson got right back to it. With 3:50 left in the second quarter, Johnson climbed the ladder on a transition play. Murray tried to contest Johnson’s dunk attempt, but the Hawks forward hung in the air, moved Murray to the side and dunked the ball.