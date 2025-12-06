Jalen Johnson’s first-half triple-double not enough to lift Hawks past Nuggets
The Hawks’ 9-point fourth-quarter lead turned into a double-digit deficit as the Nuggets got hot.
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson had a triple-double by the end of the first half, but it wasn't enough as the Hawks couldn't hang on to a 9-point fourth-quarter lead against the Denver Nuggets. (Erik Rank/AP)
The fortunes of the Hawks and Nuggets seemed to reverse on Friday night in the first and fourth quarters. After making six of their first seven 3s in the first quarter, the Hawks couldn’t buy a bucket in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the rim opened up for the Nuggets and the Hawks couldn’t stop them. They fell 134-133 at State Farm Arena.
Quick stats: After dropping a first-half triple-double, Johnson finished with 21 points, 18 rebounds and a career-high 16 assists.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 30 points. He sank a pair of clutch 3-pointers, including one that pulled the Hawks back within two with under two minutes to play.
Kristaps Porzingis, who returned to the rotation after a four-game absence, had 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting off the bench. He played just 20 minutes because of a minutes restriction.
Fans have come to know Johnson for his athleticism. After missing the Hawks’ action against the Clippers Wednesday, Johnson got right back to it.
With 3:50 left in the second quarter, Johnson climbed the ladder on a transition play. Murray tried to contest Johnson’s dunk attempt, but the Hawks forward hung in the air, moved Murray to the side and dunked the ball.
Up Next
The Hawks head back to Washington, D.C., on Saturday to face the Wizards at Capital One Arena. It’s the Hawks’ fifth set of back-to-back games in six weeks.