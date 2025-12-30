Georgia Bulldogs ‘His eyes were smiling’: Earnest Greene III playing for dad who suffered stroke Father of Earnest Greene III has been hospitalized, giving extra motivation for the redshirt junior. Georgia redshirt junior Earnest Greene III has played with a heavy heart over the last month since his father suffered a stroke the Friday before the Texas game. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)

When Earnest Greene III walked off the field against Texas, he didn’t head to the victorious Georgia locker room. He veered to his left and hit his knees at a special spot. Greene said a prayer of hope for his family.

His parents have been fixtures in Sanford Stadium the last four years. Earnest Greene Jr. is a mountain of a man. The former offensive lineman is quick to flash a hearty smile and freely share a mountain-sized personality, too. “Big Earnest” was rushed to an Athens area hospital the Friday before the Texas game on Nov. 10. He suffered what was believed at the time to be a stroke. It meant the Greenes weren’t in their traditional game day spot in the far west end zone for the Texas game. It was the first time the younger Earnest, a junior offensive lineman for the Bulldogs, played in the stadium without his parents to cheer him on. “I have a new respect for (UGA coach Kirby Smart),” Greene’s mother, Pamela Pace-Greene, told DawgNation before the Texas game. “He let Earnest leave the hotel last night and go to the hospital to visit and spend time with his dad.”

It was later found out to be a blockage of the artery in Greene’s neck that goes to his brain. His father needed a stent implanted to open the artery.

When the Charlotte game rolled around Nov. 22, this family was hopeful. It was “Senior Day,” and while Greene could walk with his classmates, he chose not to do so without “Big Earnest” by his side. The man who had coached him for 13 years was still in the ICU. Greene’s father, who was transferred to Emory Hospital, has had an allergic reaction to a blood thinner. He developed multiple blood clots and a brain bleed, but his condition finally stabilized. He needed a feeding tube but managed to get off the ventilator. There was a period when he could not swallow or move his arms or legs. The elder Earnest still found a way to keep up with the Bulldogs.

“He can still hear us and answer commands and communicate by blinking his eyes,” Pace-Greene said. “It will be a very long road for his recovery. We will be here for a while.” ‘Big and Little Earnest’ and Georgia football While the father recovers, the son has remained focused on his schoolwork and the team. “Earnest is such a tough kid, man,” Smart said after Georgia’s late November win over Georgia Tech. “He’s going through a lot right now. His family and his dad. He just, he won’t quit. He’s there for his teammates. The guy competes so hard and wanted to be out there with them. So much respect for his toughness and his leadership.” Those words comforted the Greene family. With the SEC championship game looming Dec. 6, Greene visited his father before the Bulldogs faced Alabama. “He told ‘Big E’ that he was going to win the game Saturday for him,” his mother said. “So ‘Big E’ can have the SEC championship ring to put in his man cave.”

When Greene walked out for the coin toss as one of the Georgia captains, it just felt right because of that promise he'd made to his father. The redshirt junior from Los Angeles was one of many Bulldogs who played inspired ball that day. "We went to the hospital after the game," his mother said. "Earnest gave me his SEC championship hat and T-shirt to give to his dad. His eyes were smiling." When Smart says that No. 71 is tough and relentless, he gets it from his dad, who is 6-foot-8. "Little Earnest" can also credit him for his height, size and his own smile. He also instilled in his son the strong skill set and fundamentals he brings to his tackle spot. The Greenes will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary this month. Pace-Greene feels it is a "miracle" that her husband is still with us.