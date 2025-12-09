Here are some free-agent possibilities to consider for Atlanta United
Five Stripes expected to target a goalkeeper, central defender and utility player.
Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman (right) — pictured challenging Inter Miami's Jordi Alba during the MLS playoffs last month — seem like he would be a good fit with Atlanta United, but his salary is likely too high. (Michael Laughlin/AP)
Atlanta United has two needs that can be filled by signing an out-of-contract player: goalkeeper and central defender. It also could use a skilled utility player who can play as a winger, wingback or centrally, if needed.
The team has one goalkeeper: Jayden Hibbert. The team has three natural central defenders: Enea Mihaj, Stian Gregersen and Juan Berrocal, whose loan will expire during the summer.
The team has several wingers and midfielders but needs competition and depth considering the team scored 38 goals last season.
Here are a few interesting possibilities, grouped by position:
Central defenders
Julio Cascante, Austin
Age: 32
Home country: Costa Rica
MLS stats: 173 appearances/150 starts in regular season matches for Portland and Austin
2025 salary: $853,750
Awards: His Portland team won MLS is Back tournament in 2020.
Comment: His salary and knowledge of MLS would make him attractive.
Walker Zimmerman, Nashville
Age: 32
Home country: U.S.
MLS stats: 287 appearances/254 starts
2025 salary: $3,456,979
Awards: Four times named MLS Best XI; MLS Defender of the Year in 2021.
Comment: The Stone Mountain native coming home would seem unlikely because of what he was making compared with the salary cut Atlanta United likely would demand. He would bring leadership and knowledge of MLS.
Awards: 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year; 2022 MLS All-Star.
Comment: His age, salary, skill and potential would make him the top goalkeeper target for many teams if negotiations with Minnesota break down. His likely salary demand would be a tough purchase for Atlanta United.
Joe Willis, Nashville
Age: 37
Home country: U.S.
MLS stats: 298 appearances, 67% saves
2025 salary: $658,333
Awards: None
Comment: Would be a solid choice to compete for a starting job.
Carlos Coronel, Red Bulls
Age: 28
Home country: Brazil but plays for Paraguay
MLS stats: 163 appearances, 69% saves
2025 salary: $599,649
Awards: None
Comment: His age, salary and MLS experience would make him a quality target for Atlanta United.
Pedro Gallese, Orlando
Age: 35
Home country: Peru
MLS stats: 164 appearances, 68% saves
2025 salary: $1,249,333
Awards: 2022 U.S. Open Cup champ, 2022 MLS Save of the Year.
Comment: It would be some dark comedy if Atlanta United and Gallese could reach a deal because of his long and successful time in Orlando.
Awards: 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Player of the Tournament and Goalkeeper of the Tournament; 2018, ’21 MLS Save of the Year; 2016 MLS Cup MVP; member of 2016, ’19 MLS Cup and 2025 Leagues Cup winning teams.
Comment: A very unlikely possibility considering his long ties and community work in Seattle.
Sean Johnson, Toronto
Age: 36
Home country: U.S.
MLS stats: 418 appearances, 69% saves
2025 salary: $1,063,125
Awards: Member of 2021 MLS Cup winning team
Comment: Johnson and Toronto may be negotiating to extend his stay. The Lilburn native was an Atlanta United player for a few minutes in 2016 following a trade from Chicago, but he was then sent to NYCFC.
Utility
Yuya Kubo, midfielder, Cincinnati
Age: 31
Home country: Japan
MLS stats: 146 appearances, 15 goals, six assists
2025 salary: $821,667
Awards: None
Comment: Any team would benefit from having a solid, multifaceted player like Kubo.