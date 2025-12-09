Atlanta United

Here are some free-agent possibilities to consider for Atlanta United

Five Stripes expected to target a goalkeeper, central defender and utility player.
Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman (right) — pictured challenging Inter Miami's Jordi Alba during the MLS playoffs last month — seem like he would be a good fit with Atlanta United, but his salary is likely too high. (Michael Laughlin/AP)
By
1 hour ago

Free agency opens in MLS on Wednesday.

Atlanta United has two needs that can be filled by signing an out-of-contract player: goalkeeper and central defender. It also could use a skilled utility player who can play as a winger, wingback or centrally, if needed.

The team has one goalkeeper: Jayden Hibbert. The team has three natural central defenders: Enea Mihaj, Stian Gregersen and Juan Berrocal, whose loan will expire during the summer.

The team has several wingers and midfielders but needs competition and depth considering the team scored 38 goals last season.

Here are a few interesting possibilities, grouped by position:

Central defenders

Julio Cascante, Austin

Age: 32

Home country: Costa Rica

MLS stats: 173 appearances/150 starts in regular season matches for Portland and Austin

2025 salary: $853,750

Awards: His Portland team won MLS is Back tournament in 2020.

Comment: His salary and knowledge of MLS would make him attractive.

Walker Zimmerman, Nashville

Age: 32

Home country: U.S.

MLS stats: 287 appearances/254 starts

2025 salary: $3,456,979

Awards: Four times named MLS Best XI; MLS Defender of the Year in 2021.

Comment: The Stone Mountain native coming home would seem unlikely because of what he was making compared with the salary cut Atlanta United likely would demand. He would bring leadership and knowledge of MLS.

Goalkeepers

Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota (in negotiations)

Age: 28

Home country: Canada

MLS stats: 135 starts, 70% saves

2025 salary: $631,875

Awards: 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year; 2022 MLS All-Star.

Comment: His age, salary, skill and potential would make him the top goalkeeper target for many teams if negotiations with Minnesota break down. His likely salary demand would be a tough purchase for Atlanta United.

Joe Willis, Nashville

Age: 37

Home country: U.S.

MLS stats: 298 appearances, 67% saves

2025 salary: $658,333

Awards: None

Comment: Would be a solid choice to compete for a starting job.

Carlos Coronel, Red Bulls

Age: 28

Home country: Brazil but plays for Paraguay

MLS stats: 163 appearances, 69% saves

2025 salary: $599,649

Awards: None

Comment: His age, salary and MLS experience would make him a quality target for Atlanta United.

Pedro Gallese, Orlando

Age: 35

Home country: Peru

MLS stats: 164 appearances, 68% saves

2025 salary: $1,249,333

Awards: 2022 U.S. Open Cup champ, 2022 MLS Save of the Year.

Comment: It would be some dark comedy if Atlanta United and Gallese could reach a deal because of his long and successful time in Orlando.

Stefan Frei, Seattle

Age: 39

Home country: Switzerland

MLS stats: 379 appearances, 71% saves

2025 salary: $600,000

Awards: 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Player of the Tournament and Goalkeeper of the Tournament; 2018, ’21 MLS Save of the Year; 2016 MLS Cup MVP; member of 2016, ’19 MLS Cup and 2025 Leagues Cup winning teams.

Comment: A very unlikely possibility considering his long ties and community work in Seattle.

Sean Johnson, Toronto

Age: 36

Home country: U.S.

MLS stats: 418 appearances, 69% saves

2025 salary: $1,063,125

Awards: Member of 2021 MLS Cup winning team

Comment: Johnson and Toronto may be negotiating to extend his stay. The Lilburn native was an Atlanta United player for a few minutes in 2016 following a trade from Chicago, but he was then sent to NYCFC.

Utility

Yuya Kubo, midfielder, Cincinnati

Age: 31

Home country: Japan

MLS stats: 146 appearances, 15 goals, six assists

2025 salary: $821,667

Awards: None

Comment: Any team would benefit from having a solid, multifaceted player like Kubo.

