Here are some free-agent possibilities to consider for Atlanta United

Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman (right) — pictured challenging Inter Miami's Jordi Alba during the MLS playoffs last month — seem like he would be a good fit with Atlanta United, but his salary is likely too high. (Michael Laughlin/AP)

Five Stripes expected to target a goalkeeper, central defender and utility player.

Atlanta United has two needs that can be filled by signing an out-of-contract player: goalkeeper and central defender. It also could use a skilled utility player who can play as a winger, wingback or centrally, if needed.

The team has one goalkeeper: Jayden Hibbert. The team has three natural central defenders: Enea Mihaj, Stian Gregersen and Juan Berrocal, whose loan will expire during the summer.

The team has several wingers and midfielders but needs competition and depth considering the team scored 38 goals last season.

Here are a few interesting possibilities, grouped by position:

Central defenders

Julio Cascante, Austin