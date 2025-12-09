Hawks two-way forward Jacob Toppin to miss remainder of season

Atlanta Hawks forward Jacob Toppin (0) makes a layup against the Miami Heat defense during the first half of an exhibition game Monday, Oct. 12, 2025 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

The team announced Monday that two-way forward Jacob Toppin underwent surgery Monday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

The Hawks will be down a forward for the rest of the season.

According to the team, Toppin sustained a right shoulder injury on Nov. 29 during the third quarter of the College Park Skyhawks game at the Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliate of the 76ers.

Toppin signed his two-way qualifying offer in July. The Hawks had originally signed Toppin to a two-way contract on March 4 after the Knicks waived him.

He made his Hawks debut on April 13 in the team’s regular-season finale, where he scored a career-high 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor, five of which came from 3. He also had four rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes in a win over the Magic.

This season, Toppin has appeared in five games for the Hawks, averaging 1.6 points per game. He has averaged 18 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists with the Skyhawks across five games.