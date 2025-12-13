Hawks Logo
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks guard Trae Young takes a step closer to return

All-Star guard increases conditioning routine as he comes back from knee ligament sprain.
The Hawks announced Saturday that guard Trae Young will be increasing his conditioning as he tries to come back from a sprained MCL in his right knee. Young has missed 21 games since his injury, suffered on Oct. 29, and the team is 12-9 in his absence. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
The Hawks announced Saturday that guard Trae Young will be increasing his conditioning as he tries to come back from a sprained MCL in his right knee. Young has missed 21 games since his injury, suffered on Oct. 29, and the team is 12-9 in his absence. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The Hawks are a little closer to seeing the return of four-time All-Star guard Trae Young.

The Hawks announced Saturday that Young has continued to increase his reconditioning activities. The Hawks expect him to return to practice next week and will update his status as appropriate.

Young sustained a right knee MCL sprain Oct. 29 in a matchup against the Nets. He has missed the last 21 games of the season after appearing in the first four games and half the first quarter of the game against the Nets.

RELATED
Hawks left flustered by Pistons in return to court following break

Since then, the Hawks have posted a 12-9 record, which has raised the question of the team’s performance without him.

But the Hawks have played just two games with a completely healthy roster and have yet to see what a fully healthy rotation could look like.

Young has played just 139 minutes this season and the Hawks will want to evaluate what the rotation could look like with him in the mix.

RELATED
Revisiting the 5 keys to the Hawks’ season

In Young’s absence, the Hawks have seen the rise of forward Jalen Johnson, who has taken on the bulk of running the team’s offense.

So, the Hawks will want to see what an offense looks like sharing those duties.

About the Author

More Stories

The Latest

Hawks Pistons Basketball

Hawks left flustered by Pistons in return to court following break

Revisiting the 5 keys to the Hawks’ season

Power of friendship: Johnson, Okongwu’s rapport paying off for Hawks

Keep Reading

Revisiting the 5 keys to the Hawks’ season

Hawks two-way forward Jacob Toppin to miss remainder of season

Hawks to use short break to recharge and find ‘good juice’ after heavy load

Featured

DeKalb leaders reviewing immigration discussions at middle school

DeKalb students raise fears about ICE raids; teachers told not to talk about it

Two-day effort helps free endangered right whale off Georgia coast

Report: Election board member violated conduct code by going to Trump rally