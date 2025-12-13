Hawks guard Trae Young takes a step closer to return
All-Star guard increases conditioning routine as he comes back from knee ligament sprain.
The Hawks announced Saturday that guard Trae Young will be increasing his conditioning as he tries to come back from a sprained MCL in his right knee. Young has missed 21 games since his injury, suffered on Oct. 29, and the team is 12-9 in his absence. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
The Hawks are a little closer to seeing the return of four-time All-Star guard Trae Young.
The Hawks announced Saturday that Young has continued to increase his reconditioning activities. The Hawks expect him to return to practice next week and will update his status as appropriate.
Young sustained a right knee MCL sprain Oct. 29 in a matchup against the Nets. He has missed the last 21 games of the season after appearing in the first four games and half the first quarter of the game against the Nets.