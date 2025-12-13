Hawks guard Trae Young takes a step closer to return

The Hawks announced Saturday that guard Trae Young will be increasing his conditioning as he tries to come back from a sprained MCL in his right knee. Young has missed 21 games since his injury, suffered on Oct. 29, and the team is 12-9 in his absence. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Hawks announced Saturday that Young has continued to increase his reconditioning activities. The Hawks expect him to return to practice next week and will update his status as appropriate.

The Hawks are a little closer to seeing the return of four-time All-Star guard Trae Young.

Young sustained a right knee MCL sprain Oct. 29 in a matchup against the Nets. He has missed the last 21 games of the season after appearing in the first four games and half the first quarter of the game against the Nets.

Since then, the Hawks have posted a 12-9 record, which has raised the question of the team’s performance without him.

But the Hawks have played just two games with a completely healthy roster and have yet to see what a fully healthy rotation could look like.

Young has played just 139 minutes this season and the Hawks will want to evaluate what the rotation could look like with him in the mix.