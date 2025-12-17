Hawks guard Trae Young returns to practice, teases potential first game

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young celebrates after scoring a 3-point basket during the first half in a preseason NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena, Thursday, October 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

In his return to Hawks practice, he donned a pair of University of Oklahoma Air Jordans at his first practice back Wednesday. When complimented on them, the guard teased that they were a preview for Thursday.

Hawks guard Trae Young may return to the rotation in the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, the Hawks kick off a road-home series of back-to-back games against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center. The Hawks have not confirmed or officially updated Young’s status, but the 26-year-old could play his first game in seven weeks.

The Hawks will release an injury report for Thursday’s game against the Hornets at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The team assigned Young to their G League affiliate Tuesday after announcing he would return to practice over the weekend. Now, Young has crossed another benchmark off his list to make his return to the court.