Atlanta Hawks Hawks front-court depth takes another hit via injury Center N’Faly Dante sustained a right knee injury during a College Park Skyhawks game. Hawks center N’Faly Dante (right) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. during the first half of an exhibition game Monday, Oct. 12, 2025 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

The Hawks will not have one of their centers for the remainder of the season. On Tuesday, the Hawks announced that center N’Faly Dante sustained a right knee injury during the College Park Skyhawks game during the NBA G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, Florida.

On Friday against the Texas Legends, the G League affiliate of the Mavericks, Dante twisted his right knee awkwardly after grabbing a rebound. RELATED Hawks two-way forward Eli Ndiaye to miss remainder of season Following an MRI at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, team health officials diagnosed Dante with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He will have surgery in January and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season. Dante has not had the smoothest of seasons, dealing with multiple injuries while trying to maximize his playing time in the G League. Before his knee injury, a head injury during a Skyhawks game Dec. 2 put him in concussion protocol. Earlier this season, he also was limited with a medial collateral ligament sprain in his left knee.

The Hawks already had ruled out center Kristaps Porzingis for two weeks Dec. 14 as the team continues to manage his chronic illness.

RELATED Hawks assign guard Trae Young to G League team for practice They also waived two-way forward Jacob Toppin after he had season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The Hawks have ruled out two-way forward Eli Ndiaye with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Ndiaye is set to have surgery early next month. The Hawks have 16 players signed to the roster, 14 on guaranteed deals and two on two-way contracts. However, the team could opt to waive Ndiaye later and sign players to fill the his roster spot and the one that opened when the team waived Toppin. Here’s a look at the Hawks roster: Guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Dyson Daniels*

Nikola Djurisic

Luke Kennard

Vit Krejci

Keaton Wallace

Trae Young* Forwards Mouhamed Gueye

Caleb Houstan (two-way contract)

Jalen Johnson*

Zaccharie Risacher*

Asa Newell

Eli Ndiaye (two-way contract)#