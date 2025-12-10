GHSA removes 2026 postseason ban on Brunswick football

Waters pointed to a similar incident from earlier in the 2025 season, the fight that canceled the Northeast-Southwest game earlier this season. Waters argued the punishments for that game were not as harsh and asked for “consistent” sanctions, according to the school release.
The GHSA also repealed 42 of the 44 suspensions for Brunswick players. The only two suspensions that stood were the two players ejected from the game on the night of the fight.
“Brunswick High School will enforce the appropriate sanctions for every player identified as having engaged in fighting on the night of Friday, November 21, 2025,” the release said. “Students receiving sanctions will serve a one-game suspension and have already begun serving school discipline according to the Glynn County Code of Conduct.”
Brunswick will still pay a fine that is yet to be determined.
Water is a member of the GHSA Board of Trustees, though he did not vote. The decision to reverse the sanctions was decided on an 11-1 vote.
“There is absolutely no place for incidents of this nature in high school athletics, or in sports at any level,” Waters said in the release. “We deeply regret the incident that occurred at Glynn County Stadium. Moving forward, we are committed to taking meaningful steps with our football program and all athletic programs in Glynn County to reinforce the values of sportsmanship, discipline, responsibility, and respect. Our goal is to ensure a safe, positive environment for all student-athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators.”
The decision comes one day after fourth-year Brunswick coach Garrett Grady stepped down from his position. Garrett led the Pirates to a 36-10 record and three region titles during his tenure.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
