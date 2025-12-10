AJC Varsity GHSA removes 2026 postseason ban on Brunswick football The ban was in response to its Nov. 21 brawl with Gainesville in the second round of the playoff. The Georgia High School Association has reversed several rulings regarding the Gainesville-Brunswick fight in November. (Jack Leo/AJC)

By Jack Leo Updated 6 minutes ago link copied

The Georgia High School Association has lifted the postseason ban it placed on Brunswick in response to its Nov. 21 brawl with Gainesville in the second round of the playoff. Brunswick appealed the punishment with the GHSA Board of Trustees on Wednesday, and it was reversed, according to a school news release.

Glynn County athletic director Steve Waters argued the sanctions — which also included 44 suspensions and a $5,000 fine — were inconsistent with previous GHSA rulings. RELATED GHSA playoff delay draws parallels to Douglass-Lakeside chaos 50 years ago Waters pointed to a similar incident from earlier in the 2025 season, the fight that canceled the Northeast-Southwest game earlier this season. Waters argued the punishments for that game were not as harsh and asked for “consistent” sanctions, according to the school release. The GHSA also repealed 42 of the 44 suspensions for Brunswick players. The only two suspensions that stood were the two players ejected from the game on the night of the fight. “Brunswick High School will enforce the appropriate sanctions for every player identified as having engaged in fighting on the night of Friday, November 21, 2025,” the release said. “Students receiving sanctions will serve a one-game suspension and have already begun serving school discipline according to the Glynn County Code of Conduct.”

Brunswick will still pay a fine that is yet to be determined.