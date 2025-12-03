GHSA moves Gainesville back to stacked region, tweaks postseason, class format

The Georgia High School Association’s executive committee ratified the 2026-28 regions and classifications after tweaking them and also made a few changes in its Postseason Ranking Formula for next school year.
Here are the most notable decisions that the committee made in its Wednesday meeting.
Gainesville moved back to Region 7-6A
The executive committee reversed Gainesville’s successful appeal to move from Region 7 to Region 8 in Class 5A.
The reclass committee on Nov. 17 approved the lateral region transfer that would’ve kept Gainesville out of a region with five north Fulton County schools, including football powerhouses Milton and Roswell.
Brad Hayes, athletic director of fellow Region 8-6A member Jackson County, motioned the decision to reverse course. If Gainesville had joined Jackson County’s Region 8 with other Athens-area schools, Region 7 would’ve had only six teams, making it harder for those schools to fill their nonregion schedules.
Region 8 would’ve had nine teams with Gainesville, allowing for only one nonregion opponent in football, which could be a disadvantage in the GHSA’s postseason rankings.
“A motion was made by a committee member to move them from one region to another,” GHSA executive director Tim Scott said. “There was really no significant mileage difference in travel for them (Gainesville) in either region, and one of the big things about that is when we went through the reclassification committee, and the reclassification committee approves some things, we made one region a nine-team region while another region was a six-team region.
“With us going to the PSR and being able to schedule some games, they felt like that could be affected, and so that’s why they made the move there.”
Gainesville athletic director Adam Lindsey confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that his school did not ask to move back into Region 7.
Lindsey was surprised when Gainesville’s initial appeal to move out of the region was approved on Nov. 17.
“At the end of the day, that’s what’s best for Gainesville athletics, for us to be in Region 8,” Lindsey said after the appeal was approved. “So excited about it, but it’s a shock.”
The executive committee does have the power to realign regions after the reclassification committee has heard all appeals.
“Once the reclassification committee has approved everything, then it has to go to the full executive committee for ratification,” Scott said. “At that time, the full executive committee can hear other appeals, move schools if they feel they need to, balance something. I mean, the committee can do quite a bit there, but it’s a normal process that we go through.”
Cook, Lakeside win reclassification appeals
The executive committee also approved reclassification appeals for Lakeside of DeKalb County and Cook.
Lakeside told the committee it had reported incorrect enrollment data to the GHSA in November. The new numbers moved the school from Class 7A to Region 4-6A.
Cook appealed on the basis of the GHSA’s isolation rule, which allows schools that average more than 100 miles of travel to other region schools to move to another classification. Cook was moved from Class 3A to Region 1-2A.
“They presented their case on that, missing class time and having kids out late at night,” Scott said. “So the committee approved to move them.”
The GHSA also further defined the PSR calculations. Teams will get 1.0 points for victories over GHSA opponents, whether home or away, and 0.9 points for victories over non-GHSA opponents. During the current cycle, home wins are 0.9, neutral-site wins 1.0 and road wins 1.1. Whether the opponent is a GHSA member is irrelevant currently.
Also starting in 2026-27, teams will get credit for out-of-state and other non-GHSA victories only up to 20% of their full schedule. So a football team that finishes 8-2 with four victories over non-GHSA opponents will get credit for only two of those victories and have a 6-2 record in the PSR calculations.
The GHSA tabled a proposal to allow regions in classes 4A, 3A and 2A with a mix of public and private schools to declare a public and private champion for the sake of seeding for the playoffs. That would allow a public-school runner-up to a private school, or vice versa, to get an automatic top-16 seed in playoffs that operate with brackets, such as football and basketball.
The past two seasons, Stephens County’s football team has finished in third place in Region 8-2A behind two private schools. Under the proposal, Stephens County would’ve been a top-16 seed and guaranteed a first-round playoff game.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
