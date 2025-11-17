AJC Varsity

Gainesville leaves loaded Region 7-6A, GHSA approves 12 region appeals

“So excited about it, but it’s a shock,” says Gainesville athletic director Adam Lindsey.
The Georgia High School Association approved 12 schools' region appeals for the 2026-2027 and 2027-2028 school years at its offices in Thomaston on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (Jack Leo/AJC)
1 hour ago

THOMASTON — The Georgia High School Association reclassification committee approved 12 schools’ appeals to move regions on Monday, most notably approving football and basketball power Gainesville.

Gainesville spent the last two seasons in Region 7-5A, clashing with athletic titans like Milton and Roswell. The school’s request to move from Region 7 to Region 8 when it goes to Class 6A (effectively the same class under a new name) next school year was approved.

The Red Elephants have more history competing against several Region 8 teams like Habersham Central, Jackson County and Apalachee.

Gainesville was bumped out of Region 8 and into Region 7 two years ago. The Red Elephants, who were coming off back-to-back football Region 8 championships at the time, did not win a Region 7 football title the last two seasons.

Returning to the school’s traditional region was the main argument that Gainesville athletic director Adam Lindsey presented to the committee. Lindsey was surprised that the GHSA approved Gainesville’s appeal.

“At the end of the day, that’s what’s best for Gainesville athletics, for us to be in Region 8,” Lindsey said. “So excited about it, but it’s a shock.”

Lindsey recognized that some of Gainesville’s most competitive sports — football and basketball —will continue to be highly competitive in Region 8. He also noted the move will be better for some of Gainesville’s spring sports, which struggled the last two seasons in Region 7.

“Region 8 just is going to give us a better opportunity to compete in those spring sports,” Lindsey said.

Gainesville, Mountain View and Lanier all appealed to move from Region 7 to Region 8. Gainesville and Mountain View were approved, but Lanier was denied.

Here are Monday’s region appeal results for every classification. The updated region lists can be found below, too.

GHSA region appeal results

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A

Updated GHSA regions (2026-2028)

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A

*Schools marked with an asterisk will not be playing varsity football.

About the Author

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

