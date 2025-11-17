Gainesville leaves loaded Region 7-6A, GHSA approves 12 region appeals

THOMASTON — The Georgia High School Association reclassification committee approved 12 schools’ appeals to move regions on Monday, most notably approving football and basketball power Gainesville.
Gainesville spent the last two seasons in Region 7-5A, clashing with athletic titans like Milton and Roswell. The school’s request to move from Region 7 to Region 8 when it goes to Class 6A (effectively the same class under a new name) next school year was approved.
The Red Elephants have more history competing against several Region 8 teams like Habersham Central, Jackson County and Apalachee.
Gainesville was bumped out of Region 8 and into Region 7 two years ago. The Red Elephants, who were coming off back-to-back football Region 8 championships at the time, did not win a Region 7 football title the last two seasons.
Returning to the school’s traditional region was the main argument that Gainesville athletic director Adam Lindsey presented to the committee. Lindsey was surprised that the GHSA approved Gainesville’s appeal.
“At the end of the day, that’s what’s best for Gainesville athletics, for us to be in Region 8,” Lindsey said. “So excited about it, but it’s a shock.”
Lindsey recognized that some of Gainesville’s most competitive sports — football and basketball —will continue to be highly competitive in Region 8. He also noted the move will be better for some of Gainesville’s spring sports, which struggled the last two seasons in Region 7.
“Region 8 just is going to give us a better opportunity to compete in those spring sports,” Lindsey said.
Gainesville, Mountain View and Lanier all appealed to move from Region 7 to Region 8. Gainesville and Mountain View were approved, but Lanier was denied.
Here are Monday’s region appeal results for every classification. The updated region lists can be found below, too.
GHSA region appeal results
Class 7A
North Atlanta (Region 4 to Region 3): Approved
Paulding County (Region 2 to Region 3): Approved, but moved to Region 5
Class 6A
Mountain View (Region 7 to Region 8): Approved
Gainesville (Region 7 to Region 8): Approved
Lanier (Region 7 to Region 8): Denied
Morrow (Region 3 to Region 4): Denied
Class 5A
Banneker (Region 3 to Region 5): Approved
Northview (Region 6 to Region 5): Approved
Class 3A
Union County (Region 8 to Region 7): Approved
Morgan County (Region 4 to Region 8): Approved
Cook (Region 1 to Isolation): Denied
Class 2A
Swainsboro (Region 3 to Region 2): Approved
Class A
Treutlen (Region 3 to Region 4): Approved
Irwin County (Region 2 to Region 4): Denied
Twiggs County (Region 4 to Region 5): Approved
Baconton Charter (Region 2 to Region 1): Approved
Pelham (Region 2 to Region 1): Approved
Manchester (Region 7 to Region 6): Denied
Updated GHSA regions (2026-2028)
Class 7A
Region 1: Camden County, Colquitt County, Lowndes, Richmond Hill, Valdosta
Region 2: Carrollton, Douglas County, East Coweta, Northgate, Westlake
Region 3: Campbell, Harrison, Hillgrove, Kennesaw Mountain, McEachern, North Atlanta, Pebblebrook
Region 4: Archer, Grayson, Lakeside-Atlanta, Newton, Rockdale County, South Gwinnett
Region 5: Cherokee, Etowah, Marietta, North Cobb, North Paulding, Paulding County, Walton, Wheeler
Region 6: Alliance Academy*, Denmark, Forsyth Central, Innovation Academy*, Lambert, North Forsyth, South Forsyth, West Forsyth
Region 7: Berkmar, Brookwood, Duluth, Norcross, North Gwinnett, Parkview, Peachtree Ridge
Region 8: Buford, Central Gwinnett, Collins Hill, Dacula, Discovery, Mill Creek, Seckinger
Class 6A
Region 1: Bradwell Institute, Brunswick, Effingham County, Glynn Academy, Greenbrier, Grovetown, Lakeside-Evans, South Effingham
Region 2: Coffee, Houston County, Lee County, Northside-Warner Robins, Thomas County Central, Tift County, Veterans
Region 3: Creekside, Hughes, Lovejoy, McIntosh, Morrow, Newnan, Northside-Columbus, Tri-Cities, Woodward Academy
Region 4: Alcovy, Chamblee, Decatur, Dunwoody, Heritage-Conyers, Meadowcreek, Midtown, Shiloh
Region 5: Alexander, Chapel Hill, East Paulding, Hiram, New Manchester, Osborne, South Cobb, South Paulding
Region 6: Creekview, Kell, Lassiter, Pope, River Ridge, Rome, Sequoyah, Woodstock
Region 7: Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Lanier, Milton, Riverwood, Roswell
Region 8: Apalachee, Cedar Shoals, Clarke Central, Gainesville, Habersham Central, Jackson County, Loganville, Mountain View, Walnut Grove
Class 5A
Region 1: Benedictine, Evans, Groves, Jenkins, Richmond Academy, Statesboro, Ware County, Wayne County
Region 2: Eagle’s Landing, Jones County, Locust Grove, Ola, Perry, Union Grove, Warner Robins
Region 3: Central-Carrollton, Griffin, Harris County, LaGrange, Lithia Springs, Starr’s Mill, Whitewater
Region 4: Arabia Mountain, Drew, Dutchtown, Eastside, Forest Park, Jonesboro, M.L. King, Mundy’s Mill, Stockbridge
Region 5: Banneker, Cross Keys, Druid Hills, Jackson-Atlanta, Lithonia, Mays, Northview, Southwest DeKalb, Tucker
Region 6: Blessed Trinity, Cambridge, Centennial, Chattahoochee, Marist, Sprayberry. St. Pius
Region 7: Allatoona, Cartersville, Cass, Cedartown, Dalton, Villa Rica, Woodland-Cartersville
Region 8: East Forsyth, Flowery Branch, Jefferson, Johnson-Gainesville, Madison County, North Oconee, Winder-Barrow
Region 2: Baldwin, Howard, Mary Persons, Peach County, Spalding, Troup, Upson-Lee, Westside-Macon
Region 3: Harlem, Liberty County, Long County, New Hampstead, Southeast Bulloch, West Laurens, Windsor Forest
Region 4: Fayette County, Hampton, Luella, McDonough, Mount Zion-Jonesboro, North Clayton, Riverdale, Sandy Creek, Woodland-Stockbridge
Region 5: Clarkston, Douglass, Greater Atlanta Christian, North Springs, Pace Academy, Salem, Stephenson, Stone Mountain, Westminster
Region 6: Chestatee, Dawson County, Gilmer, North Hall, Pickens, White County
Region 7: Adairsville, Calhoun, Heritage-Ringgold, Northwest Whitfield, Ridgeland, Southeast Whitfield
Region 8: Cherokee Bluff, East Hall, East Jackson, Hoschton*, Monroe Area, Oconee County, West Hall
Class 3A
Region 1: Carver-Columbus, Cook, Crisp County, Jordan, Kendrick, Sumter County, Worth County
Region 2: Callaway, Central-Macon, Jackson, Lamar County, Northeast, Pike County, Rutland, Southwest
Region 3: Appling County, Beach, Brantley County, Islands, Johnson-Savannah, Pierce County, Tattnall County, Toombs County
Region 4: Burke County, Butler, Cross Creek, Hephzibah, Thomson, Washington County, Westside-Augusta
Region 5: Haralson County, Holy Innocents’, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Lovett, North Cobb Christian, Temple, Therrell, Wesleyan
Region 6: Carver-Atlanta, Cedar Grove, Columbia, Hapeville Charter, McNair, Miller Grove, Redan, South Atlanta, Towers
Region 7: Coahulla Creek, LaFayette, Murray County, North Murray, Ringgold, Rockmart, Sonoraville, Union County
Region 8: Barrow*, Elbert County, Franklin County, Hart County, Hebron Christian, Lumpkin County, Morgan County, Stephens County
Class 2A
Region 1: Bacon County, Berrien, Brooks County, Fitzgerald, Jeff Davis, Thomasville
Region 2: ACE Charter, Bleckley County, Dodge County, Dublin, East Laurens, Swainsboro, Vidalia
Region 3: Bryan County, Calvary Day, Metter, Savannah, Savannah Arts Academy*, Savannah Christian, Screven County, St. Vincent’s Academy*, Woodville-Tompkins*
Region 4: Aquinas, Davidson Fine Arts*, Glenn Hills, Jasper County, Jefferson County, Johnson-Augusta, Josey, Laney, Putnam County, Social Circle, Technical Career Magnet*
Region 5: Ben Franklin Academy*, Coretta Scott King Academy*, Drew Charter*, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Greenforest Christian*, Landmark Christian, Paideia*, Southwest Atlanta Christian*, Stilwell Arts*, Trinity Christian, Utopian Academy, W.D. Mohammed*, Washington, Whitefield Academy
Region 6: Armuchee, Bremen, Coosa, Darlington, Heard County, Model, Mount Zion-Carroll, Pepperell
Region 7: Chattooga, Christian Heritage, Dade County, Dalton Academy*, Fannin County, Gordon Central, Gordon Lee, Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
Region 8: Athens Academy, Banks County, Commerce, Oglethorpe County, Prince Avenue Christian, Providence Christian, Rabun County
Region 9: Atlanta International*, DeKalb School of the Arts*, Fellowship Christian, Galloway*, King’s Ridge Christian, Mount Vernon, Mount Bethel Christian, Mount Paran Christian. Mount Pisgah Christian, St. Francis, THRIVE Christian*, Walker, Weber*
Class A
Region 1: Baconton, Baker County*, Calhoun County, Early County, Miller County, Pataula Charter, Pelham, Quitman County*, Randolph-Clay, Seminole County, Southwest Georgia STEM, Spring Creek*, Stewart County*, Terrell County
Region 2: Atkinson County, Charlton County, Clinch County, Echols County*, Irwin County, Lanier County, Mitchell County
Region 3: Claxton, Emanuel County Institute, McIntosh County Academy, Montgomery County, Portal, Savannah Classical*, Savannah Early College*, Steam Academy*
Region 4: Dooly County, Hawkinsville, Telfair County, Turner County, Treutlen, Wheeler County, Wilcox County
Region 5: Georgia School for Innovation*, Glascock County, GMC Prep, Hancock Central, Jenkins County, Johnson County, Twiggs County, Wilkinson County
Region 6: Central-Talbotton, Chattahoochee County, Crawford County, Furlow Charter*, Macon County, Marion County, Rainey-McCullers*, Schley County, Taylor County, Webster County
Region 7: Atlanta Classical*, B.E.S.T. Academy, Bowdon, Elite Scholars Academy*, Greenville, Manchester, Northwest Classical Academy*, Trion
Region 8: Greene County, Lake Oconee Academy, Lincoln County, Taliaferro County*, Towns County, Warren County, Washington-Wilkes, Woody Gap*
*Schools marked with an asterisk will not be playing varsity football.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.