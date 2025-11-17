Gainesville leaves loaded Region 7-6A, GHSA approves 12 region appeals

The Georgia High School Association approved 12 schools' region appeals for the 2026-2027 and 2027-2028 school years at its offices in Thomaston on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (Jack Leo/AJC)

“So excited about it, but it’s a shock,” says Gainesville athletic director Adam Lindsey.

Gainesville spent the last two seasons in Region 7-5A, clashing with athletic titans like Milton and Roswell. The school’s request to move from Region 7 to Region 8 when it goes to Class 6A (effectively the same class under a new name) next school year was approved.

THOMASTON — The Georgia High School Association reclassification committee approved 12 schools’ appeals to move regions on Monday, most notably approving football and basketball power Gainesville.

The Red Elephants have more history competing against several Region 8 teams like Habersham Central, Jackson County and Apalachee.

Gainesville was bumped out of Region 8 and into Region 7 two years ago. The Red Elephants, who were coming off back-to-back football Region 8 championships at the time, did not win a Region 7 football title the last two seasons.

Returning to the school’s traditional region was the main argument that Gainesville athletic director Adam Lindsey presented to the committee. Lindsey was surprised that the GHSA approved Gainesville’s appeal.

“At the end of the day, that’s what’s best for Gainesville athletics, for us to be in Region 8,” Lindsey said. “So excited about it, but it’s a shock.”