Georgia third among College Football Playoff championship betting favorites

Georgia will face the winner of the Tulane at Ole Miss first-round playoff game in the CFP quarterfinal Sugar Bowl on Jan, 1 in New Orleans. ( Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Ohio State is the betting favorite, at +250, while top-seeded Indiana — which beat the Buckeyes 13-10 in the Big Ten championship game — is second at +270.

ATHENS — Georgia ranks third among CFP championship contenders to win the national title, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The No. 3-seeded Bulldogs (12-1) received a first-round bye and open play in the CFP quarterfinal Sugar Bowl in the Caesars Superdome at 8 p.m. on Jan. 1 against the winner of the first-round game between Tulane (11-2) and Ole Miss (11-1).

Georgia’s odds of winning the national title are +550 — not considerably greater than they were at the start of the season (+700, per DraftKings.com) behind favorites Texas and Ohio State.

The Rebels, led by first-time head coach Pete Golding after Lane Kiffin’s departure for LSU, beat the Green Wave 45-10 earlier this season and are a 17.5-point favorite to beat Tulane again when the teams play at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 20.

The Bulldogs are on the same side of the 12-team CFP bracket as playoff favorite and No 2-seed Ohio State (13-0) and could face the Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 8 with a win in the Sugar Bowl.