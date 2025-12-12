Georgia Tech announces 2026 baseball schedule

Catcher Vahn Lackey (center) and the Yellow Jackets are the reigning ACC regular-season champions after winning 19 conference games last season. (Eldon Lindsay/GT Athletics)

Georgia Tech baseball announced its 2026 schedule Friday, which features 34 home games and five home ACC series. Opening day for the Yellow Jackets’ 131st season is scheduled for Feb. 13 against Bowling Green.

The Jackets are the reigning ACC regular-season champions after winning 19 conference games last season. They finished with a 41-19 overall record and went 19-11 in ACC play. The 2026 season will be Tech’s first under coach James Ramsey.