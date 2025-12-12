Georgia Tech announces 2026 baseball schedule

Opening day for the Yellow Jackets’ 131st season is scheduled for Feb. 13.
Catcher Vahn Lackey (center) and the Yellow Jackets are the reigning ACC regular-season champions after winning 19 conference games last season. (Eldon Lindsay/GT Athletics)
By AJC Sports
39 minutes ago
Georgia Tech baseball announced its 2026 schedule Friday, which features 34 home games and five home ACC series. Opening day for the Yellow Jackets’ 131st season is scheduled for Feb. 13 against Bowling Green.
The Jackets are the reigning ACC regular-season champions after winning 19 conference games last season. They finished with a 41-19 overall record and went 19-11 in ACC play. The 2026 season will be Tech’s first under coach James Ramsey.
Tech’s five ACC home series is headlined by NCAA regional champions Florida State (April 9-11) and Duke (May 8-10), along with NCAA regional teams Wake Forest (April 24-26) and North Carolina State (March 27-29). Virginia Tech comes to Russ Chandler Stadium on March 6-8.
Tech’s ACC road games include series against Clemson, Pittsburgh, California, North Carolina and Boston College.
The Jackets are scheduled to face eight programs who played in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Tech will play a game against Georgia on April 21 in the 23rd Spring Baseball Classic played at Truist Park to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Tech also will host Georgia State (Feb. 24), West Georgia (March 10), Kennesaw State (April 7) and Georgia Southern (April 14).
The Jackets are scheduled to play 15 games against programs that finished last season in the D1 Baseball Top 25, with seven of those games at home — and the game against UGA.