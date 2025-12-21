UGA Logo
Georgia football among CFP quarterfinal favorites, per opening betting lines

Bulldogs face Ole Miss in rematch, opening line closer than final margin of first meeting
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) fumbles after he got hit by Mississippi linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 43-35 over Mississippi. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) fumbles after he got hit by Mississippi linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 43-35 over Mississippi. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
33 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia has opened as a 7-point favorite over Ole Miss in the CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal, per DraftKings.com.

The Bulldogs (12-1) will play the Rebels (12-1) in a rematch of the teams’ regular-season meeting in Athens, which Georgia won 43-35 on Oct. 18.

Ole Miss defeated Tulane 41-10 on Saturday in Oxford in a College Football Playoff first-round game.

The Rebels saw their All-American tailback, Kewan Lacy, leave the game with what Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said was a “bruised shoulder” in the third quarter.

The winner of the Georgia-Ole Miss Sugar Bowl will play in the Fiesta Bowl against the winner of the Dec. 31 Cotton Bowl game between Ohio State at Miami.

The Fiesta Bowl takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 in Glendale, Ariz.

The Hurricanes advanced to their pending meeting with the Buckeyes after winning a CFP first-round game at Texas A&M on Saturday, 10-3.

Ohio State is a 9 1/2-point favorite over Miami, which features former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck is 35-5 as a starting quarterback, including a 24-3 mark at UGA before his transfer to Miami last January.

The CFP quarterfinal Rose Bowl is set for a matchup between Big Ten champ and No. 1-seed Indiana and Alabama.

The Crimson Tide rallied for a 34-24 win at Oklahoma on Friday night to advance.

The Hoosiers opened as a 7-point favorite over the Crimson Tide.

Texas Tech awaits the winner of the Oregon-James Madison CFP first-round game in the Orange Bowl at noon on Jan. 1.

The Big 12 champion Red Raiders could be facing the Ducks, who were leading James Madison 34-6 at halftime of the first-round game in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday night.

Per the FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon opened as a 1.5-point favorite over Texas Tech.

Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

