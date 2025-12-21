Georgia Bulldogs Georgia football among CFP quarterfinal favorites, per opening betting lines Bulldogs face Ole Miss in rematch, opening line closer than final margin of first meeting Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) fumbles after he got hit by Mississippi linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 43-35 over Mississippi. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

ATHENS — Georgia has opened as a 7-point favorite over Ole Miss in the CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal, per DraftKings.com. The Bulldogs (12-1) will play the Rebels (12-1) in a rematch of the teams’ regular-season meeting in Athens, which Georgia won 43-35 on Oct. 18.

Ole Miss defeated Tulane 41-10 on Saturday in Oxford in a College Football Playoff first-round game. The Rebels saw their All-American tailback, Kewan Lacy, leave the game with what Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said was a “bruised shoulder” in the third quarter. The winner of the Georgia-Ole Miss Sugar Bowl will play in the Fiesta Bowl against the winner of the Dec. 31 Cotton Bowl game between Ohio State at Miami. The Fiesta Bowl takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 in Glendale, Ariz.

The Hurricanes advanced to their pending meeting with the Buckeyes after winning a CFP first-round game at Texas A&M on Saturday, 10-3.

Ohio State is a 9 1/2-point favorite over Miami, which features former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. Beck is 35-5 as a starting quarterback, including a 24-3 mark at UGA before his transfer to Miami last January. The CFP quarterfinal Rose Bowl is set for a matchup between Big Ten champ and No. 1-seed Indiana and Alabama. The Crimson Tide rallied for a 34-24 win at Oklahoma on Friday night to advance. The Hoosiers opened as a 7-point favorite over the Crimson Tide.