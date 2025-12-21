Georgia football among CFP quarterfinal favorites, per opening betting lines
Bulldogs face Ole Miss in rematch, opening line closer than final margin of first meeting
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) fumbles after he got hit by Mississippi linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 43-35 over Mississippi. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.