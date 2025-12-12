AJC Varsity Former Brunswick coach takes job at South Georgia school Following his resignation earlier this week, Garrett Grady makes the move to Coffee High. Former Brunswick football coach Garrett Grady has accepted a new South Georgia coaching job. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

Former Brunswick coach Garrett Grady is staying in South Georgia for his next career stop. Grady will coach offensive line at Coffee next season, the team announced on social media Friday morning.

“They’ve really had a really good program at Coffee, a lot of tradition and winning and some physical football,” Grady said. “I’m excited to get over there and be a part of that and see how I can help.” RELATED Brunswick football coach resigns in wake of Gainesville altercation Coffee announced the move three days after Grady announced his resignation at Brunswick. Grady led the Pirates to three region titles and a 36-10 combined record in four seasons. Grady’s last game with Brunswick ended in a sideline-clearing brawl with Gainesville in the third quarter of a Nov. 21 playoff game. The rest of the game was canceled, and Brunswick was eliminated from the playoffs.

The GHSA also issued Brunswick a 2026 postseason ban, 44 player suspensions and a $5,000 fine. The ban and 42 of those suspensions were lifted Wednesday.

“I am so thankful to the administration at Brunswick, Principal Slade Turner, athletic director Steve Waters and (director of football operations) Jason Vaughn for the opportunity to be here at Brunswick,” Grady said. “It was a great run, and I’m just thankful for that experience.” RELATED A look at 10 of the most intriguing high school football storylines of 2025 Grady told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the GHSA sanctions did not affect his decision to resign. Grady spent nine total seasons on Brunswick’s staff. He served his first five as the team’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Grady also has four years’ experience as an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Pierce County. Grady won a national championship at Valdosta State as an offensive lineman in 2007. Grady joins a Coffee team coming off a 4-7 season, the program’s first losing record since 2010. The Trojans were abnormally young this season and competed in Region 2-5A with Thomas County Central, Houston County and Lee County.