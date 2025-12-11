Atlanta Falcons Falcons running back Bijan Robinson needs another big game vs. Bucs ‘Bijan’s got a lot on his plate,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson says. “He’s moving to a lot of different spots.’ Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is tackled during the second half of September's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Running back Bijan Robinson is turning in a fine season in the midst of the team’s offensive struggles. Robinson will be needed when the Falcons (4-9) face the Bucs (7-6) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Robinson had 124 scrimmage yards on 18 touches, including a 50-yard touchdown reception, in the 23-20 loss to the Bucs on Sept. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “Bijan’s got a lot on his plate,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. “He’s moving to a lot of different spots.” Robinson rushed 20 times for 86 yards in the Falcons’ loss to Seattle on Sunday and became the third player in NFL history with more than 3,500 rushing yards and 1,500 receiving yards through a players’ first three seasons. He joined LaDainian Tomlinson and William Andrews, who starred for the Falcons. Robinson has 3,513 rushing yards and 1,520 receiving yards.

Andrews, a four-time Pro Bowler, played for the Falcons from 1979 to 1986 and ranks third on the team’s all-time leading rusher list with 5,986 yards. He’s behind Gerald Riggs (6,631) and Michael Turner (6,081).