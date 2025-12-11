Falcons running back Bijan Robinson needs another big game vs. Bucs

FLOWERY BRANCH — Running back Bijan Robinson is turning in a fine season in the midst of the team’s offensive struggles.
Robinson will be needed when the Falcons (4-9) face the Bucs (7-6) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Robinson had 124 scrimmage yards on 18 touches, including a 50-yard touchdown reception, in the 23-20 loss to the Bucs on Sept. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“Bijan’s got a lot on his plate,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. “He’s moving to a lot of different spots.”
Robinson rushed 20 times for 86 yards in the Falcons’ loss to Seattle on Sunday and became the third player in NFL history with more than 3,500 rushing yards and 1,500 receiving yards through a players’ first three seasons. He joined LaDainian Tomlinson and William Andrews, who starred for the Falcons.
Robinson has 3,513 rushing yards and 1,520 receiving yards.
Andrews, a four-time Pro Bowler, played for the Falcons from 1979 to 1986 and ranks third on the team’s all-time leading rusher list with 5,986 yards. He’s behind Gerald Riggs (6,631) and Michael Turner (6,081).
With quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (left knee) on injured reserve and wide receiver Drake London missing the past two games with a knee injury, the Falcons have had to run the offense through Robinson and, to a lesser degree, tight end Kyle Pitts, who has been targeted 18 times over the past two games.
“Kyle’s done a great job,” Zac Robinson said. “He’s made huge strides from a season ago. He’s become our kind of No. 1 guy that we’re targeting, obviously. He’s done a great job as a receiver. He’s done a great job as a blocker this year.”
With Pitts playing a higher level, the Falcons can play more 12 and 13 personnel. (One back, two tight ends or one back and three tight ends).
“Can’t say enough good things about Kyle,” Robinson said. “There’s, certainly, with everybody you want just those finer details to just keep showing up, but he puts in the work. I think he’s having a really good season. (Tight ends) coach (Kevin) Koger’s done a great job with him.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
