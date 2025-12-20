Falcons Logo
Falcons cut veteran returner Jamal Agnew

CB C.J. Henderson added to roster; WR Chris Blair and OLB Khalid Kareem promoted from practice squad.
Falcons wide receiver Jamal Agnew fumbles the ball against the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Falcons released Agnew on Saturday. (Adam Hunger/AP)
By
1 hour ago

PHOENIX — Since a key fumble in the loss to the Jets on Nov. 30, returner Jamal Agnew’s days with the Falcons were numbered.

He was released on Saturday, the day before the Falcons (5-9) face the Cardinals (3-11) at 4:05 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Agnew, a former Pro Bowl returner, tried to field a punt inside the 10-yard line and fumbled. The Jets recovered his miscue and turned the fumble into seven points in what turned into a 27-24 loss for the Falcons.

Since, the Falcons have handed the punt and kickoff return duties over to wide receiver Deven Thompkins.

Agnew, 30, was drafted in the fifth round (166th overall) by the Lions in 2017 out of San Diego.

Agnew was with the Lions from 2017-20. He signed a three-year, $21 million contract with Jacksonville in 2021. Agnew suffered a lower leg fracture near the end of the 2023 season. He signed with Pittsburgh last season in November, but never played.

Cornerback C.J. Henderson was signed to the roster from the practice squad.

In addition, wide receiver Chris Blair and outside linebacker Khalid Kareem were posted to the game-day roster.

