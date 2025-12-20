Falcons cut veteran returner Jamal Agnew

Agnew, a former Pro Bowl returner, tried to field a punt inside the 10-yard line and fumbled. The Jets recovered his miscue and turned the fumble into seven points in what turned into a 27-24 loss for the Falcons.
Agnew, 30, was drafted in the fifth round (166th overall) by the Lions in 2017 out of San Diego.
Agnew was with the Lions from 2017-20. He signed a three-year, $21 million contract with Jacksonville in 2021. Agnew suffered a lower leg fracture near the end of the 2023 season. He signed with Pittsburgh last season in November, but never played.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
