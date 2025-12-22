Buford moves closer to consensus national title, picks up second No. 1 rank

AJC Varsity

Georgia had not had a high school national champion since 2015.
Buford head coach Bryant Appling gets dumped with water as players celebrate their 28-21 win against Carrollton in the Class 6A GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
After earning its first national title on Sunday, Buford has added another No. 1 ranking.

The final ESPN High School Football Top 25 team rankings, announced Monday, listed Buford as their top team.

Buford (15-0) went into its state championship game against Carrollton as the top team in this ranking, and the win over the then-No. 6 Trojans allowed the Wolves to retain their spot.

Ahead of the finals, Buford was also top-ranked in The Sporting News and USA Today’s rankings. Those rankings have not been updated since the end of the football season.

On Sunday, Blue Star Media named Buford its national champion.

Georgia had not had a high school national champion since 2015, when Colquitt County finished the season No. 1 in the High School Football America poll. There has not been a consensus national champion since 1991, when LaGrange was No. 1 in USA Today, the only poll at the time.

While not a national title, the Wolves were named the top public high school team in the final High School Football America rankings.

Final ESPN High School Football Top 25

Georgia teams in bold.

  1. Buford (GA)
  2. St. Frances Academy (MD)
  3. Bishop Gorman (NV)
  4. Santa Margarita (CA)
  5. IMG Academy (FL)
  6. St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)
  7. Centennial (CA)
  8. Mater Dei (CA)
  9. Edna Karr (LA)
  10. St. John Bosco (CA)
  11. Carrollton (GA)
  12. Baylor (TN)
  13. DeMatha Catholic (MD)
  14. Grayson (GA)
  15. Grimsley (NC)
  16. Sierra Canyon (CA)
  17. South Oak Cliff (TX)
  18. North Shore (TX)
  19. De La Salle (CA)
  20. Raines (FL)
  21. Folsom (CA)
  22. Creekside (GA)
  23. Basha (AZ)
  24. Providence Day (NC)
  25. Mission Viejo (CA)

