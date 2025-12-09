Atlanta Braves

Braves have No. 9 overall pick in 2026 MLB draft

The Braves haven’t selected No. 1 overall since taking Chipper Jones in 1990.
Walt Weiss, manager for the Atlanta Braves makes comments during a news conference at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (John Raoux/AP)
By
47 minutes ago

ORLANDO - The Braves were subjected to the MLB draft lottery for the first time Tuesday, ending up with the No. 9 pick.

They entered the night with the sixth-best odds, getting a 4.54% chance at landing the No. 1 pick. Former manager Brian Snitker, who transitioned into an advisory role this winter, was the team’s in-person representative.

MLB instituted a draft lottery ahead of the 2023 draft. The Braves’ pick had been locked in place in prior years because they’d made the postseason. This is the highest the Braves will have drafted since 2019, when they selected Baylor catcher Shea Langeliers No. 9 overall.

The Braves haven’t selected No. 1 overall since taking Hall of Famer Chipper Jones in 1990. They also selected Bob Horner with the No. 1 pick in 1978.

They’ll also select No. 26 overall in the first round. The Braves earned that pick through MLB’s Prospect Promotion Incentive, a system that rewarded them for catcher Drake Baldwin’s rookie of the year win. The pick carries a slot value around $3.5 million, too, arming the Braves with more spending power in the draft. The team would relinquish that pick, however, if it signs one of the six remaining free agents who declined a qualifying offer.

After years of contending, the Braves have been replenishing their system. They have an array of intriguing pitchers, but even after selecting multiple infielders early last summer, they need more position-player talent in their farm system.

