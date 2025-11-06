Sports Disruptive Mercer defensive lineman keeps putting up big numbers Andrew Zock again among FCS leaders in sacks, tackles for loss. Mercer sophomore defensive lineman Andrew Zock (center) has 10 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss this season for the No. 10-ranked Bears. (Courtesy of Mercer Athletics)

There was a bit of serendipity involved with Andrew Zock showing up at Mercer. The big defensive lineman originally committed to Navy but opted out late in the process when he learned they wanted to send him to a prep school for a year. While reviewing his options, he rekindled a relationship with Jimmy Long, the Mercer defensive line coach who had been recruiting him and had been retained when the staff changed.

Long served as Zock's advocate with new coach Mike Jacobs, and the Bears ultimately opted to take a chance on the freshman rather than someone from the transfer portal. Their faith was rewarded with an All-American-level player. "It's really kind of a crazy story," Zock said. "I ended up signing two weeks before we moved in, and it's been great since then." Zock, a 6-foot-2, 250-pound sophomore, may have gotten more offers had he been able to play the proper position in high school. His team at Hawthorne High School, located just east of Gainesville, Florida, needed him to play linebacker rather than on the defensive line. Despite playing out of position, he helped the team finish 13-0 and win a state championship. Zock led the team with 143 tackles, had 20 tackles for loss and 5½ sacks and was a first-team all-state selection. After settling on Mercer, he made his presence known immediately. The Bears moved Zock to the defensive line and he proved to be one of the most disruptive defensive players in Football Championship Subdivision football. Zock finished with 38 tackles, including 14½ tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups. He set a school record with 15 hurries.

“He came in and beat out a senior who was a good football player,” Jacobs said. “He was just super consistent for us, week in and week out. And it’s really fun to watch young guys like that.”

Mercer's Andrew Zock (center) has 10 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss this season. (Courtesy of Mercer) He went on to be named Southern Conference Freshman of the Year and was selected to the All-SoCon’s second team. He finished fourth in the Jerry Rice Award for national freshman of the year. “I’d say I was surprised a little bit because when I got here there were a bunch of guys ahead of me on the depth chart and they had played a lot of football,” Zock said. “But I ended up working my way up the depth chart was able to start from Game 1. I always knew what I was capable of, but I don’t know if I would have guessed before the season that I would have had as much success as I had.” Such production has brought him a lot of attention from bigger schools who were eager to lure him away. But Zock opted to stay in Macon, where he can enjoy simple pleasures like a deli sandwich from the local Publix or a burrito at Barberitos. He enjoyed the environment at Mercer, liked the coaching staff and reveled in being part of a team that won the Southern Conference and reached the FCS playoffs. He didn’t have a burning desire to leave.

"The biggest thing with the portal now is these agents who trying to sell kids before the kids may be ready to go," Jacobs said. "What Andrew did for us was he was open and he communicated. He was having a good experience here. It doesn't mean we're going to be able to keep him forever, but we were able to take care of him through our collective and make it where he felt he could still accomplish all his goals here at Mercer. We were lucky to get him back." Zock has continued to build on his success during his sophomore season. In eight games this season, Zock already has 31 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks — the fourth most among FCS players. He has extended his school record to 19 hurries and has three breakups. Mercer's Andrew Zock (center, background) is credited with a sack against East Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Courtesy of Mercer Athletics) The results can be attributed to his hard work and his attention to the technical side of the game. He spends hours watching film and has paid attention to the opposition's blocking schemes so he can better slip around a guard or tackle and make a big play. "I'm just a football player," he said. "I'm not the tallest or fastest guy, but I feel like I have a decent bag of tricks. I just know how to attack people and use it to my advantage."