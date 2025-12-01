Atlanta Hawks 40-point special: Jalen Johnson leads Hawks to double OT win over 76ers Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson, right, dunks the ball from the pass by Nickeil Alexander-Walker, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA - The Hawks fought hard. It took two overtime periods for the Hawks to put the 76ers away 142-134. It’s the win Hawks’ 10th win in the month of November (10-5), the first time since March 2022 the Hawks have finished a month with at least 10 victories.

But the Hawks couldn’t have done it without a career night from Jalen Johnson. The Hawks guard consistently recentered himself, even in the most frustrating of moments. Johnson hit back-to-back 3s in the second overtime period to ice the game. Quick stats: Johnson had a career-high 41 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 34 points on 6-of-11 shooting from 3. Dyson Daniels had 17 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey scored 44 points, had seven rebounds and nine assists.

Turning point The Hawks trailed the 76ers 89-83 at the end of the third quarter before they rattled off nine straight points before eventually building a 99-91 lead off a 3 from Keaton Wallace with 7:18 to play in the game. But then the Hawks relaxed and 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey charged into the paint, using his speed to get to the rim.

The Hawks were slow to get into position, catching him on the arm on two different possessions to give him the 3-point play. Maxey also found Paul George for a 3 in between his own heroics. The Hawks in turn, could not score with the clock running as the 76ers scratched their way back into the game. 76ers forward Dominick Barlow, who played for the Hawks last season, drew a 3-point play. Though Barlow’s free-throw didn’t go in, the Hawks got lax with their rebounding and George came up with. George kicked it to Maxey, who hit the 3 that tied the game at 115, forcing overtime. Highlight play The Hawks got the possession advantage Sunday, thanks to their defensive efforts. The Hawks were at their best when they turned the 76ers over and got out in transition, With 6:27 to play in the second quarter, Alexander-Walker jumped a 76ers passing lane picked off a pass for Jared McCain on the wing. Alexander-Walker took off, and Johnson trailed closely behind him. Alexander-Walker dumped off a quick behind-the-back bounce pass to Johnson for a one-handed dunk.