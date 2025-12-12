Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Georgia football schedule announced Bulldogs visiting Alabama, hosting Oklahoma next season Georgia coach Kirby Smart was not pleased about the SEC's move to a 9-game conference season, but that's what will happen starting in 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The 2026 Georgia football schedule has been announced by the SEC. The Bulldogs will have nine games against SEC foes, a first for the league. Georgia’s nonconference games come against Georgia Tech, Western Kentucky and Tennessee State. The first game is set for Sept. 5, when the Bulldogs will face Tennessee State in Sanford Stadium.

RELATED Gunner Stockton gives Georgia one key advantage in the College Football Playoff Georgia football 2026 schedule, dates, opponents Sept. 5: vs. Tennessee State

Sept. 12: vs. Western Kentucky

Sept. 19: at Arkansas

Sept. 26: vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 3: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 10: at Alabama

Oct. 17: vs. Auburn

Oct. 24: Off

Oct. 31: vs. Florida, game will be played in Atlanta

Nov. 7: at Ole Miss

Nov. 14: Missouri

Nov. 21: at South Carolina

Nov. 28: vs. Georgia Tech Georgia made a recent change to its schedule, as Georgia and Louisville mutually agreed to cancel a home-and-home series that had been set to start in 2026. That nonconference game will be replaced by an additional SEC game, with the league announcing in August it would expand to nine conference games. RELATED What Georgia football will be looking to add in the transfer portal Georgia learned in September that it would be hosting Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, Missouri and Auburn while traveling to Alabama, Ole Miss, Arkansas and South Carolina. The game against Florida will be played in Atlanta this year because of ongoing stadium renovations in Jacksonville, Florida.

While going to nine conference games is a win for fans, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart voiced his concern with the expanded SEC schedule after the Bulldogs beat Alabama to win this year’s SEC championship.