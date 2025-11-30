Yellow Jackets end regular season ranked No. 24

Georgia Tech drops one spot after 16-9 loss to rival Georgia.
Georgia Tech dropped a spot to No. 24 in the final AP Top 25 of the season. The Yellow Jackets finished the season ranked for 12 straight weeks, their longest stretch since the 1999 season. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia Tech dropped in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Sunday, from No. 23 to No. 24.
The Yellow Jackets (9-3) have now been ranked 12 straight weeks. They remained in the poll’s top 25 despite losing 3 of 4 and falling 16-9 to rival Georgia, ranked No. 3 this week, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Tech debuted at No. 18 on Sept. 14 and rose to No. 7 on Oct. 26 before losing Nov. 1 at North Carolina State.