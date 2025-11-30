Yellow Jackets end regular season ranked No. 24

Georgia Tech dropped a spot to No. 24 in the final AP Top 25 of the season. The Yellow Jackets finished the season ranked for 12 straight weeks, their longest stretch since the 1999 season. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Georgia Tech drops one spot after 16-9 loss to rival Georgia.

The Yellow Jackets (9-3) have now been ranked 12 straight weeks. They remained in the poll’s top 25 despite losing 3 of 4 and falling 16-9 to rival Georgia, ranked No. 3 this week, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia Tech dropped in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Sunday, from No. 23 to No. 24.

Tech debuted at No. 18 on Sept. 14 and rose to No. 7 on Oct. 26 before losing Nov. 1 at North Carolina State.

The 12 straight weeks in the AP Top 25 is the program’s longest stretch since the 1999 season.

The Jackets, No. 23 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings, await their bowl destination which will officially be announced Sunday.

Three ACC teams are ranked in this week’s AP poll, led by Miami at No. 12 and followed by Virginia at No. 16.