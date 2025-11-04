Atlanta Braves

What they’re saying about the Braves hiring Walt Weiss as their new manager

Continuity seems to be the biggest takeaway from the Braves’ decision to hire from within.
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, right, bench coach Walt Weiss, center, and first base coach Eric Young Sr., react as they watch after Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega hit a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By
22 minutes ago

The Braves didn’t have to go far to find their new manager.

Walt Weiss, the team’s bench coach under Brian Snitker, takes the reins, after 11 total years with the organization as a player and coach.

The Braves stayed within the organization for their selection, continuing a lineage that traces back to managing icon Bobby Cox in the 1990s.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction from industry experts, including former players and analysts:

“I’m a big fan of Walt Weiss, the person,” Joel Sherman, an MLB Network analyst said. “Atlanta has strong leadership from (team president) Alex Anthopoulos and the baseball operations department.

“I do think they’re at an interesting moment because they have this core locked up, and for the first time, they didn’t fire (on the field) this year, and there’s a lot of injuries to the pitching.

“Is this going to just regenerate next year or is time to maybe try to figure out how to change some of the seats in the classroom?”

On the “MLB Now” broadcast on MLB Network, Bob Costas agreed with the assessment, noting that there was a logical transition from Snitker to Weiss.

“With the fan base, Weiss is going to go over well. He played on those excellent Braves teams that were either in the World Series or on the cusp of it in the late 90s and early 2000s,” Costas said. “He’s been a fixture as Snitker’s bench coach, so he’s a natural choice.”

Alex Avila, an MLB Network analyst and former Detroit Tigers catcher, pointed to the continuity with Weiss at the helm as a strength of the decision.

“Not much is going to change moving forward, as far as how they’re going to be running things. It’s hard with the amount of injuries they had, especially with the pitching staff,” Avila said. “Typically, good teams try to find ways to still get in the playoffs despite that. Sometimes, it’s just too difficult to be able to overcome that.

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all if we see the Braves back on top in the East.”

Rod Beard is the Senior Sports Editor for pro sports at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joining the team after 20-plus years at The Detroit News, where he was a beat writer for the Pistons for seven years, after five years covering the Michigan men's basketball team.

