Ex-Centennial quarterback Max Brosmer hopes cold-weather colleges will help him in NFL

After a stellar career at Centennial, Brosmer, who’s 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, went to New Hampshire and started 11 games as a freshman in 2019. He would go on to pass for 8,713 yards and 70 touchdowns. He went to Minnesota and passed for 2,828 yards and 18 touchdowns last season in the Big Ten.

“I never thought I’d be playing cold-weather football,” Brosmer said. “I grew up playing in 65-, 70-degree weather on Friday nights. (Then) I’m going to play 10-degree games in New Hampshire and zero-degree games in Minnesota. I learned that cold-weather football is true man’s football. So, it’s been a lot of fun. I can’t wait to see where it takes me.”

Brosmer, who played in the East-West Shrine Bowl in January in Arlington, Texas, was considered a late-round draft prospect in pre-combine projections.

“The No. 1 thing for everybody here is to understand who you are,” Brosmer said. “I mean, some teams, the scouts and the coaches, just want to understand what they’re getting in you.”

Brosmer didn’t plan to hold back during his interviews.

“My goal is to be as vulnerable as possible,” Brosmer said. “Let teams know exactly what they’re getting in me because I think at the end of the day, if you try to control where you’re going by being a person you’re not, it’s a bad fit for both parties.”

Brosmer enjoyed his cold-weather collegiate experience.

“I think what New Hampshire and Minnesota did for me, was prepare me for what NFL offense looks like,” Brosmer said. “I think we have very, very wordy calls at Minnesota. The quarterback is in control of every single thing on the offense.

“Coach (Greg) Harbaugh (Jr.) and his offensive staff did a great job of preparing me to be successful at Minnesota, but also to be successful down the line of my career. I give credit to them for that. I’ve had a blast doing it with them.”

