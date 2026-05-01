AJC Varsity Georgia’s top high school MLB prospect inspired by UGA football’s Luckie family Etowah’s Trevor Condon is chasing baseball greatness for those who can’t. Etowah outfielder Trevor Condon reacts after scoring during the game against Harrison High School during the playoffs at Etowah High School in Woodstock on April 24, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Jack Leo 45 minutes ago Share

Trevor Condon has been shocking people with a baseball bat since he hit his mother with a line drive when he was four years old. Georgia’s top MLB Draft-eligible high schooler discovered his swing before anyone else could help him. Fourteen years ago, Condon and his older sister were taking batting practice from their father in the backyard.

“He put me on the right side (of the plate) because my sister is a righty,” Condon said. “I just told him it wasn’t comfortable, so I went to the left side. He started pitching to me, and immediately, I started hitting.” Trevor’s father, Craig Condon, called for his wife to come outside. Michele Condon brought the camera and threw Trevor one pitch. It came right back.

It was clear that Trevor had talent, but his competitive drive was yet to be sparked. Craig Condon would throw batting practice to Trevor and his sister, Brionna Condon, at Etowah’s softball field when they were young.

Trevor had other interests. “I was a little kid in the corner playing with trucks,” Trevor Condon said. “My dad was like, ‘Trevor, come on, come take some swings,’ and I’m like, ‘But, my trucks.’” Trevor learned to work by watching his older sibling, which, contrary to popular belief, is not UGA baseball legend and fellow Marietta native Charlie Condon. The two have no relation. Trevor learned by watching Brionna, who would eventually play softball for South Carolina and Georgia Tech. “My sister had a killer work ethic. She wanted to be a college softball player and a shortstop, at that,” Trevor Condon said. “So I grew up watching her just take the time, take the buckets, take the reps just over and over again.”

Trevor Condon’s obsession with baseball began at age six when he started playing with future Etowah teammates and fellow draft prospects Deion Cole and Matthew Sharman. Cole is an outfielder committed to Georgia Tech, and Sharman is a pitcher committed to Georgia. “I played with them my entire life, and from that point on, it was just grinding, grinding, grinding,” said Condon, who signed with the University of Tennessee in November. Players, including Etowah outfielder Trevor Condon, rally before the game against Harrison High School during the High School Baseball Playoffs at Etowah High School in Woodstock on April 24, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Condon’s friendships with other athletes pushed him physically, but they also refined his worldview. Condon’s bond with his best friend, UGA football defensive lineman Carter Luckie, serves as a perfect example. Condon and Luckie met through Little League Baseball and remained close growing up.

So, Condon spent plenty of time around Luckie’s younger brother, Cannon Luckie, who is known for his inspirational battle with FOXG1 syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that hinders abilities like motor functions, vision, hearing and speaking. Cannon Luckie found the national spotlight last year when ESPN College Gameday profiled his story . “When (Trevor) stayed over there a couple times a year, he would see what goes along with that, how much Carter has to help out and how much the family has to help out day to day,” Craig Condon said. “I think that was the first time he ever saw that there’s something bigger out there than me.” Cannon Luckie comes from a family of athletes. Carter’s father, Mike Luckie, and his older brother, Lawson Luckie, also played football for Georgia. Carter’s mother, Hillary Luckie, was an athlete in high school and runs half-marathons . “We talk about it all the time that we would never know what (Cannon) would have been,” Condon said. “He could have been Barry Sanders. He could have been Michael Jordan. He could have been Mike Trout. We’ll never know.” Condon’s mentality toward baseball improved because of that. Baseball’s seemingly endless games and practices became great opportunities for development.

“We do it for those who can’t, because we can,” Condon said. “I get to wake up and do this. You change it from, ‘I have to,’ to, ‘I get to,’ because you do.” Trevor Condon and Carter Luckie became close friends during youth baseball and have stayed close, despite attending different schools and shining in different sports. (Courtesy of Michele Condon). Baseball can be a particularly frustrating game, and that was certainly true for Condon, whose career at Etowah didn’t start well — he was benched after nine games his freshman year. The demotion fueled him to never lose his spot in the lineup again. “He would come home, and he’d say, ‘I have to prove it. I have to show them,’” Craig Condon said.

Trevor Condon worked out in the garage after practice and hit extra baseballs. “He said, ‘I have to make it undeniable,’” Craig Condon said. “He always said that.” The work was fruitful. Condon started his sophomore year at the bottom of the lineup, which fueled him more. By the end of the season, he was batting fifth for a team that won the 2024 Class 6A state championship. “He reminded me of (2016 World Series champion) Dexter Fowler that I had and (Braves second-round draft pick) Drew Waters,” Etowah coach Greg Robinson said. “Those kind of guys that make it to The Show don’t sit out there and rest on their laurels. They want to hone their trade and be that kind of practice player all the time. “You don’t have to flip the switch with Trevor Condon. The switch is already focused.”

Etowah outfielder Trevor Condon (center) high-fives a teammate before the game against Harrison High School during the High School Baseball Playoffs at Etowah High School in Woodstock on April 24, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Condon batted .419 and hit eight home runs his junior year, leading Etowah back to the state semifinals before falling to Lowndes. He’s eyeing a better finish for his final season of high school baseball. Condon has batted .490 with nine home runs, 16 doubles and two triples this season. He led the Eagle offense again in the first round of the playoffs last Friday, homering twice as Etowah beat Harrison 8-1 and 14-4 to advance. Etowah hosts Denmark in the second round on Friday. Condon doesn’t know whether he’ll be playing for Tennessee or a minor league team next season, but he does know where he wants to be by the end of his career. “What I want is to be a Hall of Famer,” Condon said. “Be one of the best of the best, and that’s plain and simple. I just want to get there, and I’ll do what it takes.”