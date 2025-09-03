AJC Varsity

More than 140 players from Georgia are on NFL active rosters as season nears

Hillgrove leads with 7; North Gwinnett has 6.
Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, pictured waving to the crowd after a 2022 game against the Falcons, is one of five Peachtree Ridge alums on NFL rosters for the 2025 season. Peachtree Ridge is third for players on NFL rosters, trailing Hillgrove (seven) and North Gwinnett (six). (Miguel Martinzez / AJC 2022)
42 minutes ago

More than 140 former Georgia high school players are on active rosters ahead of tonight’s NFL opener between the Cowboys and Eagles, Georgia High School Football Daily research shows. There are dozens more on injured reserve or practice squads.

Hillgrove has the most active players with seven. North Gwinnett has six.

Hillgrove’s seven include former first-round picks Myles Murphy and Bradley Chubb. The others are Evan Engram, Jaylen McCollough, Chig Okonkwo, Jalen Royals and Reuben Lowery III. Hillgrove had the most on opening-day rosters last season with five.

Three of North Gwinnett’s six are rookies: Barrett Carter, Jordan Hancock and Jared Ivey. The others are Josh Downs, Tyler Goodson and D.J. Turner. All six played on North Gwinnett’s 2017 Class 7A championship team, though two were freshmen. The three rookies made first-team AJC All-State on the Bulldogs’ 2019 team that reached the semifinals.

Every NFL team has at least one former Georgia high school player. The Packers have the most with 12. The Falcons have seven.

Twenty-nine Georgia NFL players are rookies. They include 2024 first-round picks Travis Hunter of Collins Hill, Mykel Williams of Hardaway and Malaki Starks of Jefferson.

The list includes active, injured and suspended players as of noon Tuesday. It does not include practice-squad players. (Note: Players on the injured list are designated with “IJ,” suspended players are designated with “SUS” and players on the physically unable to perform list are designated with ”PUP.“)

GHSF Daily compiles this list each preseason using its database of past Georgia NFL players along with 2025 draft picks and prospects. Those players are used to help find matches on the latest NFL.com rosters. The NFL has not released high school roster data this season, and rosters are fluid, meaning omissions are possible.

Player / College / NFL team / Years in the league

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

How the new top 10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 3

Football rankings: Few upsets and Georgia teams strong in interstate games

A look at the top 10 Georgia high school football games of Week 3

