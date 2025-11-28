UGA-Georgia Tech live updates: Clean Old-Fashioned Hate comes to the Benz

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key talk after Georgia won 44-42 over Georgia Tech in eight overtimes during an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Friday, November 29, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Hope all that turkey’s just about done digesting, folks, because Clean Old-Fashioned Hate is up next. And the afternoon will end with one fanbase celebrating — and the other feeling sick to the stomach.

While the Yellow Jackets’ postseason dreams have taken a bit of a hit in recent weeks, their nine wins and Georgia’s 10 still combine for the most ever ahead of the matchup. The Jackets are looking for revenge from last year’s eight-overtime thriller in Athens, while the Bulldogs are out to extend their seven-game winning streak in the series.

They’re 14-point favorites.

“Played those guys three times already. Haven’t won once,” Tech defensive back Rodney Shelley said this week. “I feel like a win would be a good accomplishment. It’ll feel great. Even though it’s not for anything, ACC championship or anything of that nature, just knowing we can go out there and leave it all on the field, I think that’s what matters most.”

The game will also mark the first matchup between quarterbacks Haynes King and Gunner Stockton, both of whom are dark horse Heisman candidates.