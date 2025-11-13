‘Trust and comfort’: Familiarity brought Martino back to Atlanta United

Martino and Henderson worked together at Inter Miami, where they developed a bond in winning the Leagues Cup in 2023 and Supporters Shield in ’24. Henderson resigned after the 2024 season to join Atlanta United. After firing Ronny Deila this season, following the team’s worst-ever finish (28 points), Henderson turned to Martino.

“We have a trust and a comfort together,” said Henderson, Atlanta United’s chief soccer officer and sporting director. “Of course, it’s never easy to go through this. We went through it before in Miami, and we went through it here. We want to get a team that can compete every single game, that can be a team that the fans are excited about. It’s going to take a lot of hard work together, but there’s trust and comfort in working with Tata and his staff.”

Martino went 36-16-16 during regular-season matches in his first stint at Atlanta United with a team featuring Josef Martinez and Miguel Almiron, who returned before this season after spending the previous six at Newcastle. Atlanta United scored 140 goals and allowed 84, and Martino was named MLS Coach of the Year in 2018.

“We were very happy with kind of the identity that we had then,” Martino said. “What we’re going to try and do is to build the identity that we want to have with the team, and taking into account that we can’t always go back on just memories and how things were, because, of course, we’ve all changed, and many things have changed since then.”