Georgia Bulldogs Trio of No. 1 QB prospects headline recruiting visits for Georgia-Texas The Bulldogs are set to host 11 recruits with a 5-star ranking. Five-star commit Jared Curtis (left) watches Georgia warm up before their game against Alabama at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Athens. Curtis is the consensus No. 1 QB prospect in 2026 across all services. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Texas has never traveled to Athens to face Georgia. The Longhorns have played the Bulldogs in Atlanta twice, but never inside Sanford Stadium. That’s a good reason why there will be a Texas-sized list of recruiting visitors to see the No. 5 Bulldogs face the No. 10 Longhorns on Saturday. With that, there’s only one real way to describe the strength of this list in the way that the former stakeholders in the Big 12 and Southwest Conferences would understand: All hat, all cattle.

The Bulldogs are bringing an elite herd of recruiting visitors to see their final SEC home game of the season. There’s a strong group expected in town including: Quarterbacks ranked No. 1 nationally in the 2026, 2027 and 2028 classes

There are 11 recruits expected that hold a 5-star ranking

Six prospects ranked No. 1 overall nationally for their positions

21 Georgia football commitments across the 2026 and 2027 cycles

Georgia will host the following elite signal callers on Saturday:

Five-star commit Jared Curtis (Consensus No. 1 QB prospect in 2026 across all services)

Five-star junior Elijah Haven (No. 1 QB prospect in 2027 for Rivals.com)

Four-star junior Colton Nussmeier (No. 9 QB for 2027)

Four-star sophomore Jayden Wade (Consensus No. 1 QB prospect in 2028 across all services.)

Five-star sophomore Niemann Lawrence (Nation’s No. 3 QB for 2028)

Wade will be an intriguing visitor to watch on Saturday. His last college visit was for the Alabama game earlier this year. He’s back in Athens again for the Texas game and will announce his college commitment less than 24 hours later. Georgia appears to be the trendy pick for Wade. There will also be four running backs ranked among the nation’s top 200 overall prospects in the 2027 and 2028 classes, including the nation’s No. 1 overall junior RB prospect in 5-star Kemon Spell out of Pennsylvania. The recent Penn State commitment has been trending to Notre Dame since he backed off that pledge, but he’s going to give UGA a good look this weekend. Who else is expected to be in the west end zone stands for the game? Check out the compiled guest list below. (All rankings derived from the 247Sports Composite rankings.) RELATED Things to know: Georgia-Texas square off on bright stage as ‘most-watched’ teams Paulding County senior IOL Tyreek Jemison is expected in town this weekend for the first of two back-to-back visits for the Texas and Charlotte games. Jemison maintains that he’s down to Ole Miss and Georgia and that the schools are still “neck and neck” in the race for his decision. He will take his official visit next weekend for the final home game of the regular season.

Georgia legacy DJ Jacobs is also expected in town. The 5-star is rated as the nation’s No. 1 EDGE for the 2027 cycle. Jacobs will be joined by his younger brother, Dawson Jacobs, on Saturday night. Jacobs is the nation’s No. 11 DL recruit for the Class of 2028. The brothers have said they plan to attend the same college. Based on what we’ve been hearing, we expected the weekend to yield multiple commitments. 2026 recruiting targets Rank Player From Overall 4-star LB Elijah Littlejohn (Penn State) Charlotte, NC No. 386 3-star S Blake Stewart Atlanta, GA No. 432 3-star IOL Tyreek Jemison Dallas, GA No. 580 3-star LB Terrence Penick (Coastal Carolina) Snellville, GA No. 1705 2027 recruiting targets Rank Player Resides Overall 5-star Kennedy Brown (No. 2 OT) Houston, TX No. 4 5-star Kemon Spell (No. 1 RB) McKeesport, PA No. 7 5-star DJ Jacobs (No. 1 EDGE) Roswell, GA No. 8 5-star Nick Lennear (No. 4 WR) Miami, FL No. 24 5-star Elijah Haven (No. 2 QB) Baton Rouge, LA No. 26 4-star Kamarui Dorsey (No. 5 S/Texas A&M) Hampton, GA No. 41 4-star Jaxon Dollar (No. 3 TE) Denver, NC No. 55 4-star KJ Green (No. 7 EDGE) Stone Mountain, GA No. 62 4-star Joshua Sam-Epelle (No. 8 OT) Douglasville, GA No. 69 4-star Jaden Upshaw (No. 14 WR) Leesburg, GA No. 78 4-star Elijah Hutcheson (No. 9 OT) Rabun Gap, GA No. 81 4-star Andrew Beard (No. 5 RB) Bogart, GA No. 84 4-star Ja’Bios Smith (No. 6 LB) Swainsboro, GA No. 97 4-star Colton Nussmeier (No. 9 QB) Flower Mound, TX No. 103 4-star Seth Tillman (No. 11 DL) Rock Hill, SC No. 111 4-star Jerry Outhouse Jr. (No. 11 S) Fort Worth, TX No. 116 4-star Tramond Collins (No. 7 ATH/Florida) Cottondale, FL No. 128 4-star Noah Glover (No. 9 LB) Haymarket, VA No. 185 4-star Quinton Cypher (No. 11 LB) Raleigh, NC No. 191 4-star Marquis Bryant (No. 20 S) Rolesville, NC No. 196 4-star Kennedy Green III (No. 22 S) Douglasville, GA No. 213 4-star Adryan Cole (No. 26 S) Douglasville, GA No. 242 4-star Grant Haviland (No. 15 TE) Milton, GA No. 264 4-star Kadin Fife (No. 32 DL) Summerville, GA No. 280 4-star Sean Green (No. 36 WR) Kingsland, GA No. 282 4-star Cole Crawford (No. 19 LB) Cartersville, GA No. 297 4-star Santana Harvey (No. 34 DL) Lakeland, FL No. 307 4-star Jarrell Chandler (No. 31 S) Knoxville, TN No. 319 3-star Ian Walker (No. 21 IOL) Pennington, NJ No. 360 3-star Bobby Coleman, Jr. (No. 28 QB) Phenix City, AL No. 389 3-star Jordan Christie (Ga. Tech/No. 51 WR Ellenwood, GA No. 401 3-star Brodie Campbell (No. 30 QB) Newman, GA No. 421 3-star Nigel Newkirk (No. 33 RB) Gainesville, GA No. 423 3-star Jacob Burns (No. 46 OT) Rabun Gap, GA No. 518 3-star Noah Parker (No. 45 RB) Montezuma, GA No. 566 2028 recruiting targets Rank Player Resides Overall 5-star Jayden Wade (No. 1 QB) Brandenton, FL No. 4 5-star Casey Barner (No. 2 S) Powder Springs, GA No. 17 5-star Gaige Weddle (No. 1 ATH) San Diego, CA No. 27 5-star Neimann Lawrence (No. 3 QB) Miami, FL No. 28 4-star Tahmere Brown (No. 4 RB) Pennington, NJ No. 42 4-star Kevin Hartsfield (No. 5 ATH) Covington, GA No. 61 4-star Deshawn Simmons (No. 4 LB) Fort Walton Beach, FL No. 69 4-star Trace Hawkins (No. 7 QB) Calhoun, GA No. 86 4-star Dawson Jacobs (No. 11 DL) Roswell, GA No. 108