Trio of No. 1 QB prospects headline recruiting visits for Georgia-Texas

The Bulldogs are set to host 11 recruits with a 5-star ranking.
Five-star commit Jared Curtis (left) watches Georgia warm up before their game against Alabama at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Athens. Curtis is the consensus No. 1 QB prospect in 2026 across all services. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
By
1 hour ago

Texas has never traveled to Athens to face Georgia. The Longhorns have played the Bulldogs in Atlanta twice, but never inside Sanford Stadium. That’s a good reason why there will be a Texas-sized list of recruiting visitors to see the No. 5 Bulldogs face the No. 10 Longhorns on Saturday.

With that, there’s only one real way to describe the strength of this list in the way that the former stakeholders in the Big 12 and Southwest Conferences would understand: All hat, all cattle.

The Bulldogs are bringing an elite herd of recruiting visitors to see their final SEC home game of the season. There’s a strong group expected in town including:

The majority of recruiting interest is expected to occur across the 2027 and 2028 cycles.

There will be a concentration of elite QB and RB targets at Saturday’s game. Georgia will host the following elite signal callers on Saturday:

Wade will be an intriguing visitor to watch on Saturday. His last college visit was for the Alabama game earlier this year. He’s back in Athens again for the Texas game and will announce his college commitment less than 24 hours later.

Georgia appears to be the trendy pick for Wade.

There will also be four running backs ranked among the nation’s top 200 overall prospects in the 2027 and 2028 classes, including the nation’s No. 1 overall junior RB prospect in 5-star Kemon Spell out of Pennsylvania. The recent Penn State commitment has been trending to Notre Dame since he backed off that pledge, but he’s going to give UGA a good look this weekend.

Who else is expected to be in the west end zone stands for the game? Check out the compiled guest list below. (All rankings derived from the 247Sports Composite rankings.)

Paulding County senior IOL Tyreek Jemison is expected in town this weekend for the first of two back-to-back visits for the Texas and Charlotte games. Jemison maintains that he’s down to Ole Miss and Georgia and that the schools are still “neck and neck” in the race for his decision. He will take his official visit next weekend for the final home game of the regular season.

Georgia legacy DJ Jacobs is also expected in town. The 5-star is rated as the nation’s No. 1 EDGE for the 2027 cycle. Jacobs will be joined by his younger brother, Dawson Jacobs, on Saturday night. Jacobs is the nation’s No. 11 DL recruit for the Class of 2028. The brothers have said they plan to attend the same college.

Based on what we’ve been hearing, we expected the weekend to yield multiple commitments.

2026 recruiting targets

RankPlayerFromOverall
4-starLB Elijah Littlejohn (Penn State)Charlotte, NCNo. 386
3-starS Blake StewartAtlanta, GANo. 432
3-starIOL Tyreek JemisonDallas, GANo. 580
3-starLB Terrence Penick (Coastal Carolina)Snellville, GANo. 1705

2027 recruiting targets

RankPlayerResidesOverall
5-starKennedy Brown (No. 2 OT)Houston, TXNo. 4
5-starKemon Spell (No. 1 RB)McKeesport, PANo. 7
5-starDJ Jacobs (No. 1 EDGE)Roswell, GANo. 8
5-starNick Lennear (No. 4 WR)Miami, FLNo. 24
5-star Elijah Haven (No. 2 QB)Baton Rouge, LANo. 26
4-star Kamarui Dorsey (No. 5 S/Texas A&M)Hampton, GANo. 41
4-starJaxon Dollar (No. 3 TE)Denver, NCNo. 55
4-starKJ Green (No. 7 EDGE)Stone Mountain, GANo. 62
4-starJoshua Sam-Epelle (No. 8 OT)Douglasville, GANo. 69
4-starJaden Upshaw (No. 14 WR)Leesburg, GANo. 78
4-starElijah Hutcheson (No. 9 OT)Rabun Gap, GANo. 81
4-starAndrew Beard (No. 5 RB)Bogart, GANo. 84
4-starJa’Bios Smith (No. 6 LB)Swainsboro, GANo. 97
4-starColton Nussmeier (No. 9 QB)Flower Mound, TXNo. 103
4-starSeth Tillman (No. 11 DL)Rock Hill, SCNo. 111
4-starJerry Outhouse Jr. (No. 11 S)Fort Worth, TXNo. 116
4-starTramond Collins (No. 7 ATH/Florida)Cottondale, FLNo. 128
4-starNoah Glover (No. 9 LB)Haymarket, VANo. 185
4-starQuinton Cypher (No. 11 LB)Raleigh, NCNo. 191
4-starMarquis Bryant (No. 20 S)Rolesville, NCNo. 196
4-starKennedy Green III (No. 22 S)Douglasville, GANo. 213
4-starAdryan Cole (No. 26 S)Douglasville, GANo. 242
4-starGrant Haviland (No. 15 TE)Milton, GANo. 264
4-starKadin Fife (No. 32 DL)Summerville, GANo. 280
4-starSean Green (No. 36 WR)Kingsland, GANo. 282
4-starCole Crawford (No. 19 LB)Cartersville, GANo. 297
4-starSantana Harvey (No. 34 DL)Lakeland, FLNo. 307
4-starJarrell Chandler (No. 31 S)Knoxville, TNNo. 319
3-starIan Walker (No. 21 IOL)Pennington, NJNo. 360
3-starBobby Coleman, Jr. (No. 28 QB)Phenix City, ALNo. 389
3-starJordan Christie (Ga. Tech/No. 51 WREllenwood, GANo. 401
3-starBrodie Campbell (No. 30 QB)Newman, GANo. 421
3-starNigel Newkirk (No. 33 RB)Gainesville, GANo. 423
3-starJacob Burns (No. 46 OT)Rabun Gap, GANo. 518
3-starNoah Parker (No. 45 RB)Montezuma, GANo. 566

2028 recruiting targets

RankPlayerResidesOverall
5-starJayden Wade (No. 1 QB)Brandenton, FLNo. 4
5-starCasey Barner (No. 2 S)Powder Springs, GANo. 17
5-starGaige Weddle (No. 1 ATH)San Diego, CANo. 27
5-starNeimann Lawrence (No. 3 QB)Miami, FLNo. 28
4-starTahmere Brown (No. 4 RB)Pennington, NJNo. 42
4-starKevin Hartsfield (No. 5 ATH)Covington, GANo. 61
4-starDeshawn Simmons (No. 4 LB)Fort Walton Beach, FLNo. 69
4-starTrace Hawkins (No. 7 QB)Calhoun, GANo. 86
4-starDawson Jacobs (No. 11 DL)Roswell, GANo. 108

Georgia commitments

YearNameRankings
20265-star Jared Curtis (Nashville, TN)No. 1 QB/No. 4 overall
20265-star Ekene Ogboko (Garner, NC)No. 3 OT/No. 34
20264-star Kaiden Prothro (Bowdon, GA)No. 4 TE/No. 39
20274-star Kelsey Adams (Fairburn, GA)No. 6 OT/No. 53
20264-star Pierre Dean (Clemmons, NC)No. 12 DL/No. 97
20264-star Brayden Fogle (Lexington, OH)No. 7 TE/No. 126
20264-star Jae Lamar (Moultrie, GA)No. 12 RB/No. 128
20264-star Brady Marchese (Cartersville, GA)No. 18 WR/No. 134
20264-star Valdin Sone (Dyke, VA)No. 17 DL/No. 137
20264-star Craig Dandridge (Milton, GA)No. 21 WR/No. 144
20264-star Khamari Brooks (Bogart, GA)No. 18 EDGE/No. 147
20264-star Zech Fort (Bradenton, FL)No. 14 S/No. 166
20264-star Tyriq Green (Buford, GA)No. 9 ATH/No. 171
20264-star Graham Houston (Buford, GA)No. 18 IOL/No. 268
20264-star Anthony Lonon Jr. (Athens, GA)No. 37 DL/No. 286
20264-star Carter Luckie (Norcross, GA)No. 44 DL/No. 360
20263-star Preston Carey (Bradenton, FL)No. 52 DL/No. 462
20263-star IOL Zach Lewis (Suwanee, GA)No. 40 DL/No. 532
20263-star Kealan Jones (Marietta, GA)No. 42 S/No. 580
20263-star Wade Register (Dublin, GA)No. 1 P/No. 2436
2028Unranked TE Asa Wall (Milledgeville, GA)Not ranked
