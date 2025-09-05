AJC Varsity 5-stars LaDamion Guyton, DJ Jacobs headline 2026 AJC Super 11 watch list Here’s the early watch list for the next AJC Super 11. 5-star EDGE DJ Jacobs is a major target for UGA in the 2027 class. He's the son of former DL standout David Jacobs from the Mark Richt era. Richt is actually DJ's godfather. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Picture a farmer. Perhaps in Peach County. Looking over all their fields. They're getting a sense of what their next harvest will look like in about 16 to 18 weeks. That equates to what the Atlanta Journal-Constitution does every fall with its Super 11, which recognizes the top 11 senior Georgia high school football players. The watch is already on from Rabun County to Valdosta and from August to Columbus and everywhere in between.

The standard for consideration the annual AJC Varsity staple is simple: Make play after play on the field and draw the attention of college recruiters. Overall contributions and impact to the program are heavily weighted. When all the championships have been raised, then we'll know. Every Division I college prospect who was good enough to be named All-Region, or perhaps even earn All-State honors, will be considered. The Class of 2027 has up to 12 more games to play in their junior years, but we've already got enough names to fill up a basket or two. Check out the early watch list for the next AJC Super 11 below.

4-star RB Andrew Beard, Prince Avenue Christian His prolific resume already includes an AJC All-State honor, a 1,937 rushing yard season and 31 career touchdowns. The nephew of Georgia RB legend Garrison Hearst is a consensus Top 15 running back prospect nationally. He holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma and Penn State, among many others.

4-star LB Max Brown, Jefferson The brother of the former 5-star and Clemson sophomore Sammy Brown is a fire-breather in his own right. The AJC Class 3A All-State pick wrapped up 74 stops, 14 TFLs, and three fumble recoveries as a sophomore. Brown, the nation’s No. 17 LB for the Rivals Industry Ranking, committed to Clemson back in June. 3-star IOL Jordan Dillon, Savannah Christian The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder was an AJC Class 3A-A private All-State choice after his sophomore year. Rivals lists him as the nation’s No. 27 IOL for 2027. We’ve kept an eye on him for a few years while tracking former five-star prospect Elijah Griffin and his former teammate LaDamion Guyton. FSU, Kentucky, Nebraska, Ole Miss and South Carolina are his biggest offers up to this point. 4-star RB Moonie Gipson, Kell It’s easy to see why Alabama, Auburn, Florida, FSU, Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas A&M are the biggest offers here. Gibson averaged 7.1 yards per carry and 153 yards per game as a sophomore en route to a 1,683-yard season. The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder scored 37 times during his first two varsity seasons. Gipson was an AJC Class 4A first-team All-State choice in 2024. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the nation’s No. 10 RB prospect for 2027. 3-star LB Jake Godfree, North Gwinnett Godfree, the son of the North Gwinnett head coach, plays like he has a headset in his helmet. Class 6A All-State as a sophomore is no joke, but he earned it with 75 total tackles, 19 TFLs, six sacks and four forced fumbles. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound junior is rated as the nation’s No. 24 LB for the 247Sports Composite. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, FSU, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee are the heavyweights among his 41 reported offers. 5-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton, Benedictine Guyton made national headlines when he committed to Texas Tech after his first visit this summer. Online reports cite the state’s top-rated prospect will draw an NIL package in the $900,000 range for his first year in Lubbock. The AJC All-State honorable mention pick, who played his first two seasons at Savannah Christian, is the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect for the 247Sports Composite and the Rivals Industry Ranking. He tallied up 82 tackles, 33 TFLs and 16.5 sacks in his first two seasons.

3-star TE Mason Hall, Oconee County This Watkinsville resident fits the Saturday player profile at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds. Hall, who is also a 4.0 student, was an AJC Class 3A honorable mention choice in December. The Rivals Industry Ranking charts him as the nation’s No. 30 TE for 2027. He’s reported offers from Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, Mississippi State, Texas, Texas Tech, UCF and Wake Forest. The two-sport athlete had 58 catches for 736 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. 4-star QB Kharim Hughley, Gainesville The Clemson commit was courted by many programs with offers, including Auburn, Florida, FSU and UGA, but chose the Tigers over the summer. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder is rated as the nation’s No. 14 QB and at 186 overall in 2027 by the Rivals Industry Ranking. He completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,543 yards, 22 touchdowns and just two interceptions as a sophomore. The signal caller for the Red Elephants was an AJC All-State honorable mention for 2024. 5-star EDGE DJ Jacobs, Blessed Trinity The UGA legacy is the consensus No. 2 junior in the state. The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder is the nation’s No. 12 overall prospect (Rivals Industry Ranking) after strong production in his sophomore season. He stacked up 116 tackles and 11 sacks in 2024 and has already tallied 24 tackles, 8 TFLs and five sacks so far as a junior. While UGA might still be the team to beat, he’s already been to FSU and Miami this season. Texas A&M and Tennessee are two other power programs on his mind. He was an easy AJC Class 4A All-State pick after last season. 4-star QB Teddy Jarrard, North Cobb While this year’s Super 11 class has no quarterbacks, the 2026 list might be different. Jarrard, the nation’s No. 12 QB on the Rivals Industry Ranking, is committed to Notre Dame. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior completed 66 percent of his passes for 4,712 yards through his first two seasons at North Cobb Christian. The AJC All-State honorable mention nod matched that with a healthy 49:16 ratio of touchdowns to interceptions. Before he chose the Irish, he had offers across the country, including Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. 4-star CB Chase Johnson, ECI The 5-foot-11, 170-pound junior checks in as the No. 24 CB nationally and the No. 204 overall recruit for the Rivals Industry Ranking. Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt are some of his biggest reported offers. He was an AJC All-State Honorable Mention in Class A Division II.