Georgia Bulldogs Things to know: Georgia-Texas square off on bright stage as ‘most-watched’ teams The Bulldogs are college football ‘standard,’ says Longhorns coach Texas and Georgia will play a rematch of their 2024 SEC title game on Saturday, and the College Football Playoff hopes of both programs are on the line. (Mike Stewart/AP)

ATHENS — Steve Sarkisian has no problem identifying Georgia football as the “standard.” “They’ve won a ton of games under Kirby (Smart), and I always say, if there’s a standard for college football, it’s been Georgia.”

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1 SEC) are hoping to keep hopes alive of maintaining their SEC championship game standard, as they have played for the league crown in seven of the past eight seasons, including last year’s 22-19 overtime win over the Longhorns. RELATED SEC standings, tiebreakers to know as UGA football enters final conference game “It’s the consistency in which they’ve done it, with different players, different coaches,” Sarkisian said. “And I think what (Texas has) done in the short term, being in the playoffs the last two years and now striving for a third consecutive year, there’s a style, there’s a mentality and a competitive spirit that both teams play with.” Sarkisian and Smart are the only two active SEC coaches to have played in the SEC championship game with the firing of LSU’s Brian Kelly earlier this season. But for Georgia to make the title game, it will need some help, as Texas A&M and Alabama are unbeaten in conference play.

Texas could be the team to provide some help to Georgia, as it will play host to in-state rival Texas A&M in both teams’ regular-season finale at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.

RELATED For Georgia’s growing number of Texas players, Saturday carries extra weight The Longhorns won last season’s meeting, 17-7, in College Station. It was the first Texas-Texas A&M game since 2011 — the season before the Aggies joined the SEC. The Aggies play host to South Carolina at noon this Saturday. The Crimson Tide plays host to Oklahoma (3:30 p.m.) before closing the SEC portion of its schedule at rival Auburn on Nov. 29. • When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday • Where: Sanford Stadium (cap. 93,033)

• Rankings and records: No. 5 Georgia (8-1, 6-1 SEC); No. 10 Texas (7-2, 4-1) • TV/radio: ABC-TV/Georgia Bulldog Sports Network and SiriusXM 84 • Weather: Mostly sunny with a high of 76 degrees at kickoff and a low of 58. • Series: Texas leads 4-3. Georgia won in Austin (30-15) and Atlanta (22-19, OT) last season. • Key injuries: Georgia: TE Lawson Luckie (neck) is probable; DT Josh Horton (leg) is probable; DT Jordan Hall (knee) is out; WR Colbie Young (leg) is out; WR Talyn Taylor (collarbone) is out; DB Kyron Jones (foot) is out; TE Ethan Barbour (ankle) is out. Texas: None to report.

• Last meeting: Georgia beat Texas in overtime of the SEC championship game after Gunner Stockton came off the bench at halftime with UGA down 6-3, and starting quarterback Carson Beck sidelined by an elbow injury sustained on the final play of the first half. • Betting line: Georgia opened as a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings.com. • Tickets: The game is a sellout. Tickets on the secondary market having been selling starting at $232 in the upper level and $310 each in the lower deck. Storylines for Saturday’s Georgia game Most watched The Georgia-Texas games were the most-watched games outside of the CFP national championship (22.1 million viewers). UGA-Texas in the SEC title game drew a 16.6 million-viewer TV audience, while the regular-season meeting of the Bulldogs and Longhorns had 13.2 million watching. Michigan-Ohio State was next on the list, 12.3 million.

“You just look at the viewership of the first two times we played them, and the amount of numbers, and the millions of people that watched the first two games,” Sarkisian said. “Just wait till you see the numbers from this Saturday night, how many people watch this game. “There’s high-level players, there’s NFL players, there’s high-level schemes, it’s a great environment, it’s competitive spirit, and that’s what we want.” RELATED Second CFP rankings bring SEC respect, schedule strength into question Gunner for Heisman Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is eighth among Heisman Trophy contenders, per oddsmakers at DraftKings.com, dropping two spots after leading an impressive 41-21 win at Mississippi State. Ohio State’s Julian Sayin is the current favorite (+165), followed by Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza (+185), Alabama’s Ty Simpson (+450), Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed (+800), Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia (+1700), Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith (+2000), Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love (+2200) and then Stockton (+3500). Other notable players in the Heisman Trophy odds include Georga Tech’s Haynes King (10th, +10,000), and Texas’ Arch Manning (14th, +30,000).

RELATED Stockton vs. Manning: Georgia QB superior in statistical deep dive Kirby versus ranked opponents Kirby Smart, in his 10th year as Georgia’s head coach, has fared well in the big-time games amid his gaudy 113-20 record. UGA under Smart is 41-17 against Top 25 teams, including a 15-2 home record in such matchups. Smart is also 23-10 against top-10 teams, including 8-0 in home games against top-10 foes. Georgia is 17-1 in night games at home under Smart, with the only loss coming this season to Alabama, 24-21. The Bulldogs are 30-4 under Smart against SEC teams at home. RELATED Updated College Football Playoff rankings confirm Georgia-Texas as top-10 battle Tough sledding A key matchup in this game will be how effectively Georgia runs the ball against a celebrated Texas front seven. The Bulldogs average 197.2 yards rushing per game, 24th best in the nation, and key to unlocking UGA’s play-action pass game and keeping Gunner Stockton in manageable down-and-distance situations. Texas, however, ranks second in the country in run defense, giving up just 78.2 yards rushing per game on the ground this season. The Longhorns are also very good on fourth downs, as their defense ranks fourth in the nation, allowing a 31.8% conversion rate on fourth downs.