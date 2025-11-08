Georgia Bulldogs Georgia gains momentum ahead of Texas showdown, dominates Mississippi State UGA rolls up season-high 567 yards of offense Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) runs down the sidelines until he is pushed by Mississippi State safety Jahron Manning (13) during the first half in an NCAA football game at Davis Wade Stadium, Saturday, November 8, 2025, in Starkville, Mississippi. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Georgia bullied the home team in the battle of SEC Bulldogs. The No. 5 Bulldogs from Georgia notched a 41-21 win over Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium on a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon in Starkville.

Sophomore Nate Frazier rushed for a career-high 181 yards as UGA piled up a season-high 567 yards offense while holding MSU to 322 yards. Gunner Stockton was 18-of-29 passing for 264 yards and three touchdowns — also rushing for 31 yards — before leaving the game at the 10:02 mark with Georgia up 41-14. The win gives UGA (8-1, 6-1 SEC) momentum heading into net week’s 7:30 p.m. showdown with No. 11 Texas (7-2, 4-1), which did not play a game this week. The Bulldogs beat the Longhorns twice last season, winning 30-15 in Austin and then 22-19 in overtime in the SEC championship game.

It’s a Texas team fighting for its College Football Playoff life. A third loss would likely eliminate the Longhorns from consideration to make the 12-team playoff field.

Texas has won four straight and seven of its last eight since entering the season as the preseason No. 1-ranked team and losing at Ohio State in its opener. Georgia, like the Longhorns, is aiming to secure a CFP bid. A second loss would likely eliminate UGA from SEC championship game consideration and drop UGA in the CFP rankings, which come out at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. A Georgia win over Texas, however, would put the Bulldogs in position to carry a high enough seed into the playoffs to host a first-round game — with wins over Charlotte (1-7) and Georgia Tech (8-1) — even if UGA does not play in the SEC title game. First things first, Coach Kirby Smart had to have his team dialed in on Saturday for an upset-minded Mississippi State team (5-5, 1-5). The Maroon Bulldogs held a 17-point lead over Texas in the fourth quarter of those teams’ game two weeks ago before the Longhorns won in overtime, 45-38.

Mississippi State led Georgia on Saturday, too, but only for one quarter. UGA scored three touchdowns and held the home team scoreless in the second quarter in taking a 24-7 lead into halftime. Georgia, which entered the day with just four plays of 40 yards or more in its previous six SEC games, opened the second half with explosive touchdowns on its first two drives. Frazier broke loose for a 59-yard touchdown run that made it 31-7, and then Noah Thomas scored on a 64-yard catch-and-run, weaving through the Mississippi State defense as UGA’s lead went to 38-7 less than six minutes into the second-half action. MSU answered the UGA score with a touchdown drive of their own, cutting the lead to 38-14.